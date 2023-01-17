Stay In Paradise At Silver Palms RV Resort

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

Silver Palms RV Resort. Photo by Villager via RV LIFE Campgrounds

RV Trip Ideas: Visit Silver Palms RV Resort In Florida

Dreaming of a relaxing RV vacation in a peaceful, palm tree-lined setting where all of your needs are attended to?

Silver Palms RV Resort may be just what you’re looking for. You’ll be amazed at everything this luxury RV resort offers. Namely, just about everything you can think of in the way of amenities and activities.

Big rig? No problem. This resort’s large, fully serviced, pull-through RV sites are all designed to accommodate big rigs with room to spare.

About Silver Palms RV Resort

Silver Palms RV Resort is an inland RV resort, located near a wetland wildlife preserve. It’s about 45 minutes to Florida’s famous ocean beaches. When you get there, you’ll find a 90-acre property with 385 relatively private RV sites.

You might be surprised to see that the resort is dotted with five manmade lakes, so many RV sites are situated by the water. By the way, these RV sites are are not the typical tiny ones that are common at Florida’s coastal RV resorts. They’re huge by Florida standards. The smallest sites start at 40×70, and RV sites only get bigger from there.

Also, all the RV sites are fully serviced, with 30/50-amp power, water, and sewer hookups. Wi-Fi is included and works fairly good throughout the park.

Amenities

The list of amenities at this resort is phenomenal. Guests can choose from a variety of activities including fishing from two stocked lakes, organized social events, outdoor recreational activities, and more.

Silver Palms boasts a state-of-the-art fenced dog park and a resort-style pool. The resort’s full-time recreational director plans various organized activities.

In addition, you’ll find:

A 9,000 sq. ft. clubhouse for group gatherings

Fully appointed fitness center and gym

Breakfast, lunch and dinner service

Card room

Billiards room

Arts and crafts facilities

Library

Educational classroom

Business center

Organized social events

Laundry facilities

Showers

Propane

Fish cutting tables

Photo by Partimers via RV LIFE Campgrounds

Outdoor recreation opportunities

There are plenty of outdoor recreation activities to keep you outdoors and as busy as you want to be. Aside from the pool, you’ll be able to choose from these activities every day:

Bocce ball

Fishing

Pickleball

Horseshoes

Pétanque

Volleyball

Shuffleboard

Basketball

Walking trails

Photo from Silver Palms Resort

Know before you go

Here are a few tips about staying at Silver Palm RV Resort.

Silver Palms RV Resort requires guest RVs to be a minimum of 25 feet long.

Guests without RVs can opt for the luxurious fully appointed guest cabins.

Families are welcome here, although there are no children’s activities in the park.

Children need to be fully supervised at the resort.

Dogs are welcomed with treats at check-in.

Silver Palms RV resort is very popular with pickleball players who can participate in tournaments.

There are no fire pits at individual sites. Instead, there are communal fire pits for group use. Alternatively, you can bring an LPG fire pit to enjoy at your campsite

What’s nearby?

You’ll find lots to do within a day’s drive of the resort. A 45-minute drive will take you to Florida’s Atlantic coastline, and if you go the other way for about an hour and a half, you’ll find yourself at the Gulf of Mexico. But there’s plenty to explore just minutes from Silver Palms Resort too.

Lake Okeechobee

Lake Okeechobee is known for its great speckled perch and bass fishing. You can rent a boat or bring your own to explore the lake and view the area’s diverse wildlife.

If boating and fishing aren’t your thing, you’ll be happy to find miles of cycling and walking trails near the lake to take in marvelous scenery.

The town of Okeechobee

Okeechobee is a quaint little town about six miles from the resort. Surprisingly, the town has many restaurants, shops, and all the services you’d expect in a small southern town, even though it’s quite small. However, it’s still big enough to have a Walmart Supercenter where you can pick up your groceries and anything else you need.

Start planning your trip

Silver Palms RV Resort is highly rated on RV LIFE Campgrounds, with an excellent 8.8/10 average rating. According to one reviewer,

“Even though this is in Okeechobee, away from the coast, it is hands down the nicest park in South Florida. The sites in Naples or Miami are a fraction of the size. Amazing place. Highly recommend. We camped at Silver Palms RV Resort in a Motorhome.” via RV LIFE Campgrounds user Timothy Carlin

RV LIFE Trip Wizard makes it possible to find all the nearby attractions. Then you can easily use the RV LIFE App to get RV-friendly GPS directions.

For all of your camping and trip planning needs, look no further than RV LIFE Campgrounds. RV LIFE Campgrounds is a trusted source of campground and RV park reviews offered by camping and RV enthusiasts just like you.

Been to a campground lately? Don’t forget to leave a review! Reviews help other RVers like yourself, and they help the campground. Leave a campground review today!

