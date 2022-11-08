Don’t Miss Winter Garden RV Resort In Florida

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

RV Trip Ideas: Winter Garden RV Resort In Florida

With winter on the horizon, it’s time to start thinking about your upcoming snowbird destinations. And what better place to escape the cold than Florida?

Winter Garden RV Resort is a wonderful park that puts you close to some of the most popular destinations in Florida. This is a fairly high-end RV park, with several resort-level amenities. It’s just a short drive away from Disney World and Universal Studios, so it’s an awesome place to set up your camp. The park itself is surrounded by tall pine trees, so you can enjoy a peaceful, secluded stay, even though you’re close to large cities.

This resort has a ton to offer, whether it’s the amenities, hookups, park activities, or proximity to nearby attractions. We’ll review all the details of this RV resort below. You might want to put this resort on your list of places to visit!

Go RVing near Orlando

This resort is located at 13905 W Colonial Drive, Winter Garden, FL. It’s right on the outskirts of Orlando, so you can enjoy the proximity to the big city without being directly in it.

Winter Garden RV Resort is only about 15 miles away from Disney World and a variety of other attractions, restaurants, and shopping destinations.

It’s also right in the middle of Florida, so you’re equal distances away from the East and West Coasts. Each coastline is about 90 miles away, so you can make a day trip out of each visit.

Like many RV parks in Florida, this one is open all year round. The warm weather and tropical climate mean that it doesn’t have to shut down during the winter. As such, this is a prime destination for snowbirds who are looking to escape colder weather.

This resort is also a decent size. It offers a grand total of 368 sites, making it larger than the average park. However, it’s not so big that it’s overwhelming for guests. The owners of this park laid out their mission for this resort when they said,

“Our RV resort in Florida is small enough to be friendly but big enough to provide all the amenities and activities your family could want” (source).

Every site in this park has full hookups, but the electrical capacity of the site varies depending on which type you choose. For instance, a Premium RV site has 30- and 50-amp service, while the Standard and Value options only offer 30-amp service.

Speaking of site types, there are three different classifications at Winter Garden RV Resort. As mentioned above, the Premium sites provide more electricity, plus they can accommodate RVs up to 40 feet long. Standard sites are for RVs that are 36 feet or less, and Value sites can comfortably host vehicles that are 25 feet long.

The rates may vary depending on the time of week and year, but the starting prices are:

Premium RV Site: $80 per night or $69 per week

$80 per night or $69 per week Standard RV Site: $77 per night or $66 per week

$77 per night or $66 per week Value RV Site: $62 per night or $54 per week

Amenities

One of the best parts about this resort is the amenities you get to enjoy during your visit! Whether it’s a quality of life improvement, entertainment, or anything else, the Winter Garden RV Resort has you covered.

For starters, all the campground necessities are covered. Because all the sites have access to water, electricity, and sewage hookups, you can easily freshen up in your own RV. If you want to take advantage of the park though, you can use the bathroom and shower facilities they provide. These offer a bit more elbow room compared to an RV bathroom!

You can also do your laundry here. It can be a big hassle to track down a laundromat when you’re traveling, so enjoy the on-site laundry facilities here. Wi-Fi and high-speed internet are also available throughout the park, so visitors who need to work remotely can do so easily.

Now let’s talk about all the fun stuff to do during your visit! There’s no shortage of activities and ways to fill your time. Some of the highlighted amenities and activities for the Winter Garden RV Resort include:

Swimming pool

Shuffleboard

Horseshoes

Basketball

Playground

Fitness center

Game room

Clubhouse

Outdoor pavilion

Scenic pond

Church services

Bingo/card games

Weekly potlucks

And much more!

No matter what you want to do, this resort offers something for everyone. There are also several planned activities every week, so there’s always something new to enjoy.

The managers of this resort work to foster a spirit of community, so keep your eyes open for opportunities to socialize. You might make some lifelong friends if you participate in some of the activities and events!

Nearby activities/attractions

One of the best features of Winter Garden RV Resort is its location. As we’ve mentioned, this park is a short drive away from Disney World and Universal Studios. If you love these parks and want to camp nearby, this is an awesome option.

There are tons of other recreational activities in the area too. If you’re an active and outdoorsy type, you might want to take advantage of some of these options. Within 10 miles of the resort, you can find opportunities for fishing, kayaking, road biking, and a variety of watersports.

Florida is a huge hotspot for tourists, so you’ll be surrounded by a huge variety of restaurants, entertainment options, and shopping centers. If you’re a foodie, keep your eyes open for some great places to eat! Some local favorites include:

Daniel’s Cheesesteak House

Bruster’s Real Ice Cream

Caribbean Sunshine Bakery

Market To Table

Cariera’s Fresh Italian

Taco Norteño

Gochi Japanese Kitchen

Michael’s Ali Coal Fired Pizza

Thai Blossom Restaurant

4 Rivers Smokehouse

The list goes on and on! No matter what type of cuisine you like, you’ll be able to find a good option close to Winter Garden, Florida.

Although the benefits of Orlando are easy to access, you might want to spend some time exploring the town of Winter Garden. Check out local attractions such as the Winter Garden farmer’s market, Plant Street Market, the Tibet-Butler Nature Preserve, or the Central Florida Railroad Museum.

Reviews

Finally, let’s talk about some reviews for Winter Garden RV Resort. The feedback about this park has been somewhat mixed, although most visitors on RV LIFE Campground Reviews still rated their stay as average or better.

Most guests remarked that they really enjoyed the location of this park because it put them close to all the things they wanted to do. Some also noted that it was nice and quiet, plus it had good amenities.

“We love this campground! The sites weve had, stayed there twice now, have always been spacious, sites are clean and the facilities are well kept. Its very close to historic downtown winter garden which has some great shops, restaurants and other entertainment. Across the street is both a Publix and Aldi for groceries, which is very convenient. This isnt the closest campground to Disney, but it is much quieter and has a far more relaxing vibe than the ones that are next door to the theme parks. Internet speeds for ATT and T-Mobile are good for streaming and working remote, video conferencing, etc. We plan on coming back several more times!” – via Aaron74

On the negative end of things, some visitors didn’t like that there were so many permanent residents. Others had complaints about narrow roads, inconvenient hookup locations, and outdated facilities.

Find more campgrounds in Florida

For all of your camping and trip planning needs, look no further than RV LIFE Campground Reviews and RV LIFE Trip Wizard. Campground Reviews is a trusted source of campground and RV park reviews offered by camping and RV enthusiasts just like you. With its accompanying RV LIFE App, RV Trip Wizard gets you to your camping destinations utilizing RV-friendly routes specific to your RV and travel preferences.

Been to a campground lately? Don’t forget to leave a review! Reviews help other RVers like yourself, and they help the campground. Leave a campground review today!

Emily Lawrence lives in Idaho with her husband Nathan. Despite the cold winters in this area, it’s Emily’s favorite season! She loves to spend time skiing, roadtripping, and just exploring the outdoors.