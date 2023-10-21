7 RV-Friendly State Parks In Arizona

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

The Best State Parks In Arizona For RV Camping

Arizona is a captivating destination for RV enthusiasts. While many associate the state with its sweltering summer heat, Arizona’s varied topography offers respite. Higher elevations present a perfect escape, allowing you to indulge in a myriad of activities—be it hiking, exploring historical landmarks, unwinding beside serene rivers or lakes, or simply soaking in the state’s diverse vistas.

However, during those colder months when the mountains are blanketed in snow, the valleys beckon with their sunny embrace and pleasant temperatures. For those planning an extended stay, Arizona is home to numerous state parks equipped to host you for weeks.

Explore the best RV-friendly Arizona state parks listed below.

1. Dead Horse Ranch State Park

From its captivating name origin to its scenic grounds and rich history, Dead Horse Ranch State Park is an RV-friendly destination in Arizona that beckons exploration.

Legend has it that the Ireys family moved to Arizona from Minnesota in the late 1940s in search of a ranch to purchase. During their search, they came across a ranch with a large dead horse by the roadside. After considering several properties, Mr. Ireys asked his children which ranch they preferred. They responded, “The one with the dead horse.”

Today, this state park boasts over 100 spacious RV sites. Many of these pull-through sites can comfortably fit 40-foot motorhomes, as well as truck and trailer rigs up to 65 feet in length. These sites come equipped with water and both 30/50 amp service.

Visitors are welcomed by mesquite bosques and canopies of cottonwood trees, which sway gracefully and offer a shady respite from the sun. The nearby lagoons make the park’s climate milder than the valley during the summer. The cooler winter temperatures are ideal for enjoying a range of outdoor activities such as lagoon and river fishing, kayaking, horseback riding, and more.

What is there to do?

Situated in Cottonwood, AZ, the park’s proximity to Sedona, Jerome, and Camp Verde means visitors have access to a diverse range of activities. Delve into the mysteries of Pre-Columbian Sinaguan sites; explore the officer’s quarters at Fort Verde State Historic Park; take a scenic train ride along the Verde River Canyon; or indulge in a cowboy dinner show followed by an evening at the casino.

Tuzigoot National Monument, an ancient Sinagua village, offers a glimpse into a bygone era, as does the Montezuma Castle National Monument, one of North America’s best-preserved cliff dwellings. History enthusiasts can explore Jerome’s mining past or wander through the Historic Old Town Cottonwood District. Nature lovers can hike a trail or attend a wildlife-focused program.

After a day exploring the Sedona area, Slide Rock State Park provides the perfect cooldown—a 30-foot natural water slide carved into the rocks, meandering through a creek bed.

2. Kartchner Caverns State Park

Kartchner Caverns State Park in Arizona is built around its main attraction: the magnificent Kartchner Caverns. Discovered in November 1974 by Gary Tenen and Randy Tufts, the existence of the cave remained a well-guarded secret until February 1978. It was only then that they informed the property owners, James and Lois Kartchner, of their remarkable find. Some years later, the idea of presenting this natural wonder to the public led them to approach Arizona State Parks for potential acquisition.

The park’s campsites are equipped with electric and water hookups, accommodating lengths ranging from 35 to 60 feet for pull-through sites. Staying here also grants you access to a shower house and a dump station facility. Moreover, specially designed handicapped sites offer paved access, an adjacent restroom, a paved pad, and a wheelchair-accessible table to cater to all visitors.

What is there to do?

Kartchner Caverns State Park is a gem in the high desert, offering a wealth of experiences. From hiking the numerous trails that wind into the Whetstone Mountains to visiting the park’s discovery center, there’s something for everyone.

The cavern itself is a spectacle. It’s home to the world’s longest soda straw stalactites, stretching an impressive 21.3 feet. Dominating the cavern is Kubla Khan, Arizona’s tallest column, standing at a majestic 58 feet. The cave also boasts the world’s largest brushite moonmilk formation. To fully experience this underground marvel, it’s advisable to book your cave tour when reserving your campsite.

In addition to the caverns, you can dive into Arizona’s vibrant history at the nearby Tombstone State Historic Park. Delve into the life of Wyatt Earp, witness reenactments at the OK Corral, and immerse yourself in the artifacts that encapsulate this iconic period of Arizona’s past.

3. Cattail Cove State Park

Nestled on the serene shores of Lake Havasu, Cattail Cove State Park offers a tranquil escape with 61 campsites. For the more adventurous, boat-in campsites along the lake’s shoreline provide a unique camping experience. Whether your interest lies in swimming, fishing, or merely unwinding by the water, this park offers an idyllic retreat for families and individuals alike. Spanning 2,000 acres, Cattail Cove State Park has been under the meticulous care of the Arizona State Parks Board since 1970.

Each campsite is equipped with electric and water amenities, as well as a picnic table and fire pit. Visitors can enjoy fires year-round, barring any specific fire bans. Of the sites, 57 offer 30-amp service, while four are designed with a 50-amp service.

An interesting tidbit: My father-in-law, along with his wife, served as camp hosts here for several years. Though you might not recognize his name, his dedication is evident throughout the park. Trails he cleared, trees he planted, and various beautification efforts stand testament to his commitment. His work at the campground remains a source of pride for him.

What is there to do?

Lake Havasu, a stunning result of the Colorado River’s damming near Parker, stretches 45 miles, creating a paradise for water enthusiasts. Anglers can cast their lines for largemouth and striped bass, channel and flathead catfish, bluegill, and crappie. The vast, azure expanse beckons boating enthusiasts, while the more daring can take to water skiing or jet skiing.

Just a short drive, 10 miles north, is Lake Havasu City. An essential attraction here is the historic London Bridge, originally unveiled in London, England, in 1831. Entrepreneur Robert McCulloch purchased the bridge in 1968 for $1.2 million. It was then meticulously dismantled, and its 10,276 pieces, weighing over 22 million pounds, were transported and reassembled in their current location.

For nature aficionados, the Bill Williams River National Wildlife Refuge is situated merely 8 miles south of the campground. This sanctuary offers opportunities for wildlife spotting, boating, fishing, and hiking. Birdwatchers can delight in sightings of turkey vultures, mourning doves, coots, herons, and egrets.

4. Patagonia Lake State Park

Unwind and rejuvenate at Patagonia Lake State Park, an oasis of relaxation and adventure in Arizona. Whether you prefer a leisurely day at the campsite or a day packed with thrilling escapades, this park caters to every RVer’s desires.

The park boasts 105 campsites, each equipped with a picnic table, a fire ring, and parking spaces for two vehicles. Campers can choose from sites with 20/30 amp or 50 amp electric service. Some sites also feature a ramada, providing that much-needed shade in the Arizona sun. While the site lengths are diverse, they can generally house RVs of any size. For those seeking a more rustic experience, two non-electric sites are available, each 22 feet long and equipped with a ramada for shade.

During your stay, immerse yourself in the plethora of activities that the park offers. From boating on the tranquil lake and hiking desert trails to wildlife spotting and fishing, Patagonia Lake State Park is a veritable treasure trove of experiences.

What is there to do?

If hiking is your passion, the Sonoita Creek State Natural Area is a must-visit with its expansive trail system. With 20 miles dedicated solely to hiking and an additional 8 miles shared with horseback riders, the area is a haven for outdoor enthusiasts. The “Overlook Trail” offers a moderate 1.5-mile hike and rewards you with a breathtaking 360-degree panoramic view. While most trails offer an immersive, remote experience, the Sonoita Creek Trail provides a relatively short round-trip hike of three miles to the creek.

Venture into the nearby town of Patagonia, AZ, and delve into its mining history. Encircled by hiking trails and prime spots for wildlife observation, the town is also a hub of culture with its array of restaurants and shops. These establishments showcase a mix of artistry, from unique handcrafted art pieces to rare antiques.

Lastly, a visit to Fort Huachuca is worth the drive. Situated about 52 miles from Patagonia, this historical site was an active military base established in 1877. Serving as the backdrop for American soldiers during the Indian wars, it was notably home to the renowned Buffalo Soldiers.

5. Lost Dutchman State Park

Lost Dutchman State Park, named after the legendary lost gold mine, is nestled in the heart of the Sonoran Desert. Positioned at the base of the captivating Superstition Mountains, this gem is just 40 miles east of Phoenix, Arizona.

The park offers a total of 135 campsite slots and three designated areas for group camping. Among these, 68 sites provide electricity (with 50/30/20 amp capacity) and water facilities. The remaining sites, equipped with paved roads, are designed to cater to both tents and RVs, without any size constraints. Enhancing the camping experience, each site is furnished with a picnic table and a fire pit, which comes with an adjustable grill grate.

What is there to do?

Mountain biking enthusiasts can set their adrenaline rushing on a specially designed four-mile loop trail.

For those with an inclination towards hiking, there are multiple trails leading into the enigmatic Superstition Mountain Wilderness and the expansive Tonto National Forest. Whether you’re strolling along the Native Plant Trail or conquering the demanding Siphon Draw Trail to reach the Flatiron’s pinnacle, the park promises unparalleled experiences. As you traverse these trails, the spring might greet you with a mesmerizing carpet of desert wildflowers. The region’s diverse wildlife, including mule deer, coyote, javelina, and jackrabbit, might also cross your path.

Geocaching offers an intriguing treasure hunt experience. Using a dedicated app and GPS coordinates, explorers can uncover hidden wonders and unique spots scattered around the park. The app not only guides you but also enriches your experience with fascinating tales about the park and insights into the natural landscapes.

Earthcaching provides a similar yet distinct experience from geocaching. Instead of the “take something, leave something” principle, earthcaching encourages you to leave a digital mark. Capture the beauty of your find with a photo, and share your discovery on Instagram. Tag your posts with @lostdutchmanstatepark, @AZStateParks, and use the hashtag #LDSPEarthcache to join the digital exploration community.

6. Lyman Lake State Park

Lyman Lake State Park offers a total of 56 campsites. Among these, 38 come with hookups, including 13 that also offer sewer services. The remaining 18 sites are non-hookup sites, suitable for campers who prefer a more rustic experience. Visitors can be assured there are no restrictions regarding the length of RVs.

Located in northeastern Arizona, Lyman Lake State Park nestles alongside the Little Colorado River in Apache County. It’s strategically situated between St. Johns and Springerville and can be easily accessed via US 191. Its proximity to the White Mountains makes it a scenic destination for travelers.

One of the park’s primary attractions is the expansive Lyman Lake, a reservoir spanning a maximum surface area of 1,500 acres. Managed as an irrigation district reservoir, the lake’s water levels can vary significantly due to irrigation needs. Despite this, it remains a beloved fishing spot. Additionally, when the lake’s surface area permits, it transforms into a hub for various water sports. Its elevation of 6,000 feet ensures relatively cooler summer days, enhancing the visitor experience.

What is there to do?

Begin your day with the serene view of the sunrise painting the lake’s surface. Spend your time hiking the trails, observing the abundant wildlife, or indulging in boating and fishing adventures.

Beyond the park’s boundaries, consider a day trip to Greer to immerse yourself in eastern Arizona’s rich culture. Alternatively, Fool Hollow Lake Recreation Area is worth a visit. Here, you can hike, fish, or simply unwind with a picnic under the towering Ponderosa Pines.

History and culture enthusiasts shouldn’t miss the Apache County Historical Society Museum, located just 10 miles from Lyman Lake. Another intriguing destination is the Casa Malpais National Historic Landmark, only 18 miles away. At Casa Malpais, step back in time as you explore the pueblo built around 1250 and marvel at its history spanning over a century.

Lastly, for those keen on a longer excursion, the Petrified Forest National Park offers an unparalleled experience. Located 53 miles from Lyman Lake, this park boasts one of the world’s most extensive and vivid petrified wood collections. Adjacent to it is the Painted Desert, renowned for its historic edifices, archeological treasures, and displays of fossils that are an astonishing 225 million years old.

7. Buckskin Mountain State Park

Situated alongside the iconic Colorado River, this Arizona State Park is a prime choice for RV enthusiasts. Campers have the option of 80 camping and RV sites, with several boasting proximity to the riverbank.

These RV and tent sites come equipped with water and 30 amp electric amenities. Additionally, 15 of these sites also provide sewer services. A noteworthy feature of these sites is the absence of any restrictions regarding RV length. Every site is further enhanced with a BBQ grill and a picnic table for the convenience of visitors.

What is there to do?

The campground is a haven for recreational activities. You can bask in the sun at the beach, explore the various hiking trails, launch your boat using the dedicated ramp, or simply enjoy a meal at the picnic area. For sports enthusiasts, basketball and volleyball courts are also available. To cater to basic needs and offer souvenirs, a park store is present within the campground.

One of the park’s crown jewels is the Lightning Bolt Trail. Especially during spring, the trail is adorned with a multitude of wildflowers, while desert vegetation offers a distinct charm all year round. It’s an absolute must-visit for park goers, so ensure your camera is at hand to capture the scenic splendor.

Further amplifying the park’s allure is the Parker strip. Spanning 18 miles between Parker Dam and Headgate Dam, this stretch offers breathtaking views. With mountains flanking the river from both the Arizona and California sides, it’s a visual treat. Whether you’re keen on spotting wildlife, embarking on a mountainous hike, relishing the desert panorama, or engaging in water sports, the Parker strip has it all.

For those willing to venture slightly further, a plethora of nearby attractions awaits. Explore the architectural marvel that is the London Bridge in Lake Havasu, delve into local heritage at the Lake Havasu Museum of History, or bask in nature’s glory at the Bill Williams National Wildlife Refuge or the Havasu National Wildlife Refuge.

Arizona State Park camping fees

To reserve your RV site in an Arizona State Park, call the reservation desk at 1-877-MY PARKS (697-2757). The number is available seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Arizona time. There is a $3.20 non-refundable reservation fee per reserved site.

Camping fees range from $15-$50 per night. Fees are based on one vehicle per campsite. Additional vehicles are charged $15.00 per night. Maximum occupancy is a total of 10 individuals, with a maximum of six adults per campsite.

Day Use Fees range from $2–$30. To find camping fees for all Arizona State Parks, visit their website.

These state parks listed only touch the surface of state parks in Arizona. Go to the Arizona State Parks website to discover all the state parks, 32 in all, and start your explorations soon!

Terri and her husband, Todd, are full time RVers and work campers. They have been living full time in their RV for nearly three years with their Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Newton, and their Mini Aussie puppy Remi. They are currently wintering in Arizona with plans to continue their travels next summer. Writing is Terri’s passion but she also loves hiking, kayaking and anything she can do outside.

