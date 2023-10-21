Get The Best Spot: 6 Hacks For Perfect RV Reservations

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

Key Strategies for Securing RV Reservations

Making RV reservations isn’t rocket science—but with the surge of travelers, it is increasingly challenging to secure great campsites in popular parks.

As someone who has been on the other end of the line taking reservations, sometimes there is just nothing I can do to get you into the park at the last minute. However, there are some strategies to optimize your chances of securing a spot in your preferred park.

Tip 1: Make RV reservations early

To secure a spot in the best parks, it’s advisable to start planning a year in advance. It sounds far-fetched, thinking of where you’d be in a year, but it’s a necessary step. National parks, in particular, usually require at least a six-month prior booking.

If your desired park is full, inquire about waitlists, especially for long-term stays or during holiday weekends. If you’re keen on a specific park, consider off-peak visits or weekday stays. Familiarize yourself with the park’s reservation policies. Some parks have a fixed annual date for reservations, while others allow bookings exactly a year from the check-in date.

Always inquire about reservation windows. Knowing whether to book online right at midnight or to make a phone call can be crucial. Familiarity with the reservation website, including pre-registration, can expedite the booking process.

Tip 2: Call regularly

If a waitlist isn’t an option, check with the reservation desk periodically. While many parks offer online reservations, establishing a rapport with an insider can be beneficial.

Always remain courteous and avoid pestering. Sometimes, they might even contact you first when a slot opens up. Additionally, some campgrounds reserve a few spots for emergencies. A last-minute call might reveal available sites.

Tip 3: Familiarize yourself with the cancellation policy

When making long-term reservations, always be aware of the cancellation policies. They can range from forfeiting deposits to incurring cancellation fees.

In some instances, shifting your reservation date might help you avoid penalties. It’s essential to read the fine print in confirmation emails, and if in doubt, ask.

Tip 4: Never hesitate to ask questions

When booking an RV spot, make sure you cover these essential points:

Site dimensions and whether your RV will fit. Check-in times, any grace period, and provisions for late arrivals. Available utilities, including the type of power supply and if full hook-ups are provided. Site type: pull-through or back-in. Proximity between RVs. Distance to amenities, like parks or playgrounds, and proximity to noisy roads. Payment readiness, including having your credit card on hand. Always do your homework.

Tip 5: Research thoroughly before your trip

A well-informed camper often has a smoother experience. Resources like RV LIFE Campgrounds offer firsthand reviews from peers. Although park websites provide essential information, photographs can sometimes be misleading. For a more accurate perspective, use Google Maps’ satellite view.

Tip 6: Consider alternative RV parks and campgrounds

If your preferred campground is fully booked, explore alternatives nearby. Networks like Harvest Hosts and Boondockers Welcome host thousands of locations, potentially offering a hidden gem that might even surpass your original choice.

The importance of being prepared when making RV reservations

The quickest and easiest way to get what you want is to already be aware of what the park or resort has and know exactly what you want and need. As a person who has taken RV reservations, I preferred to speak to people who said, “I want this site during this time frame.” They also usually knew what their alternatives were if their #1 wasn’t available.

I recently took reservations for a resort that had both online and phone capabilities. While we were courteous on the line, it was difficult to spend 45 minutes to an hour with someone who didn’t know what their dates were, had no idea what we actually offered (it was very well spelled out online), and continually had to ask their spouse questions and relay information.

