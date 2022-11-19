Visit Sugar Sands RV Resort On The Alabama Gulf Coast

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

RV Trip Ideas: Sugar Sands RV Resort In Alabama

Alabama is a warm destination for any RVers who want to avoid the oncoming chill of fall and winter. With winter on the horizon, it’s time to turn our attention to one of the best RV resorts on the Gulf Coast: Sugar Sands RV Resort. This is located on the beautiful Alabama Gulf Coast and provides plenty of activities and attractions for visitors to enjoy.

This park is fairly small, but its quality cannot be overstated! Guests can kick back and enjoy a wide range of amenities and activities. If you love the beach and want a great place to stay during your trip, Sugar Sands RV Resort is the place for you.

There are several factors that set this RV park apart from the crowd. In addition to its full suite of amenities, the resort also has a fantastic location that puts guests close to a wide range of activities. No matter how you like to spend your time, this resort has something for you. Let’s explore it in a little more detail.

Overview

Sugar Sands RV Resort is located at 5343 Roscoe Rd, Gulf Shores, AL. This is an excellent location because it places guests quite close to the ocean. If you venture out southward, eastward, or westward, you’ll quickly find sand, sun, and waves.

Although many people think of California or Florida when they’re looking for a snowbird destination, Alabama deserves a spot on that list as well. For starters, Sugar Sands RV Resort is open all year long, so it’s an ideal spot for winter travelers.

This RV campground is smaller than many others, but it still has a decent capacity. The park includes 82 RV sites, all of which have full hookups for water, sewage, and electricity (30/20/15 amp).

Pricing for the RV sites varies depending on the site type and location. For instance, Back-in Sites cost about $59 per night, while a Premium Pull Through Site costs $69 per night.

In addition, guests can rent one of the resort’s tiny houses if they want a more stable setup. There are five tiny houses available, and they are all very comfortable and modern. It generally costs $100 per night to rent a tiny house, unless you opt for “The Coastal,” which only costs $85 per night.

These houses are fully equipped with everything you need to enjoy your stay. They include queen-size beds, a covered porch, an electric fireplace, a flat-screen TV, and a full kitchen with all the necessary appliances.

All the RV sites are paved and level. In addition, they are stylishly landscaped with trees, bushes, and tall grasses. The access roads are also paved and well-maintained, so there won’t be any issues driving up to your site.

Resort amenities

The general setup of this resort is very nice, but the amenities are where it stands apart from the crowd. Sugar Sands RV Resort is the perfect getaway for any traveler. It has on-site amenities and activities that appeal to guests of all ages.

For starters, there’s an outdoor pool, hot tub, and splash pad. Kids will love diving into the cool water, and adults can join in the fun or relax poolside. Tables, chairs, and shade umbrellas are set up around the pool area.

Those who love sports and games can take advantage of the rec hall and outdoor game setups. There’s a shuffleboard court, fitness center, and playground, so everyone can stay active when they set up camp here. Fire pits are provided, and they’re the perfect spot for a cookout or a night under the stars.

Lifestyle amenities have also been taken care of. Although full hookups are provided, and guests can use the bathrooms in the RVs, the resort also offers clean restrooms and showers. There are also on-site laundry facilities, so there’s no need to seek out a local laundromat.

Sugar Sands RV Resort has taken its guests’ day-to-day needs into consideration. Visitors can buy ice, groceries, and RV supplies within the resort. Finally, each RV site has access to Wi-Fi and cable. With this, everyone can keep up with their favorite shows and enjoy a great internet connection.

Nearby activities/attractions

Although there are plenty of fun ways to fill your time in the resort, the surrounding area of Gulf Shores is also full of great attractions. If you enjoy fishing or boating, you’re in luck! There are tons of opportunities for watersports within ten miles of Sugar Sands RV Resort.

If you want to visit the beach, there are several public beaches in the area. It will be easy to find one that’s perfect for your needs. Some of the most popular beach destinations in this region include Gulf Shores Main Public Beach, Cotton Bayou, Romar Beach, and Bon Secour National Wildlife Refuge.

Whether you want a peaceful walk along the sand or a boisterous game of beach volleyball, Gulf Shores has something for you.

You also have lots of great opportunities to eat like a local when you stay at Sugar Sands RV Resort. No matter what kind of cuisine you like, you’ll definitely find something you love. Some of the best restaurants in the area include:

Hope’s Cheesecake

Flying Harpoon

LuLu’s Gulf Shores

Bahama Bobs

Lauria’s

The Hangout

Picnic Beach

Sunset Cork Room

And much more!

There are also some fascinating local attractions to explore. Visit the Baldwin History Museum, the National Aviation Museum, or Fort Morgan. For those who want to get out on the water and look for marine life, try booking a tour with Dolphin Cruises or Getaway Charters.

Finally, have some fun at family-friendly destinations like the Gulf Coast Zoo, Track Family Rec Center, Waterville USA, or Pirate’s Island Adventure Golf.

Campground reviews

Of course, all the amenities and activities in the world can’t make up for a bad guest experience. That’s why it’s so important to consult visitors who have stayed here and see what they have to say.

The reviews for Sugar Sands RV Resort are overwhelmingly positive, both from the mouths of critics and guests. Reviewers on RV LIFE Campground Reviews gave this resort an average score of 9.1/10. This makes it one of the most highly-rated parks in the area!

There were a few common compliments that this park received. Visitors remarked that the park was beautiful and well-maintained. The location was also very well-received, and many guests said that they felt like each site had enough privacy.

According to one reviewer,

“Very beautiful, well kept park! There is a little pond at the front with a swing to sit at. Everyone loves the pool. Almost every site has it’s own palm tree which is cute. They’re also mostly very private sites which is awesome in a park like this. We camped at Sugar Sands RV Resort in a Fifth Wheel.” – via Doanian on RV LIFE Campground Reviews.

They also enjoyed the wide range of amenities and praised the upkeep of the park. It’s over eight years old, but many said that it feels brand new! Overall, it’s a fantastic stop if you want to visit Alabama.

For all of your camping and trip planning needs, look no further than RV LIFE Campground Reviews and RV LIFE Trip Wizard. Campground Reviews is a trusted source of campground and RV park reviews offered by camping and RV enthusiasts just like you. With its accompanying RV LIFE App, RV Trip Wizard gets you to your camping destinations utilizing RV-friendly routes specific to your RV and travel preferences.

Been to a campground lately? Don’t forget to leave a review! Reviews help other RVers like yourself, and they help the campground. Leave a campground review today!

