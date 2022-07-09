Tall Texan RV Park Is A Must-Visit In Colorado

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

Great RV Destinations: Tall Texan RV Park In Gunnison, Colorado

Colorado is a gorgeous state that has attracted many RVers over the years. Despite its name, Tall Texan RV Park is located in Colorado and stands out from the competition as a great place to stay. It’s nestled along the Gunnison River, in the beautiful Crested Butte Valley, and offers stunning natural views. If you want to enjoy some pristine woodlands, this is a wonderful place to set up camp.

Tall Texan RV Park can accommodate you in comfort with its full hookup RV sites and charming cabins. With its rustic charm and idyllic setting, this park might just become a new favorite of yours! Read below to learn more about the amenities, reservation details, and reviews for this park.

Overview

Tall Texan RV Park is located at 194 County Road 11, Gunnison, CO 81230. This is in the Crested Butte Valley and is a lovely area within a deciduous forest. The park is surrounded by 10 acres of cottonwood trees, which change colors with the seasons.

Like many parks in this area, Tall Texan RV Park is not open year-round. It’s availability spans from May 1- October 1. Colorado tends to get heavy snow during the winter, so the park is closed during this season.

This campground has a grand total of 93 sites that can be rented. These are a mixture of back-in and pull-through RV sites, tent sites, and cabins. Retro RV rentals and “glamping wagons” can also be rented from the park. The cabins are either one or two bedrooms, so they can host groups of varying sizes.

All RV sites come with full hookups, so you’ll always have power, electricity, and sewage available. Pets are also allowed at Tall Texan RV Park, but there is a limit when it comes to how many you can bring.

When it comes to pricing, you can reserve sites daily, weekly, monthly, or seasonally. The prices vary accordingly, but if you want to book an RV site, you should expect to pay between $49-$84 per night (depending on the type of site you reserve). One-room cabins cost $109-$159 per night, while two-room cabins cost $129-$179. Check out the website for more pricing details, as well as information about rentals for the park’s retro RVs and glamping wagons.

Amenities at Tall Texan RV Park

Tall Texan RV Park prides itself on its rustic charm and natural setting. As such, you won’t find any luxurious pools or day spas here. However, you will find everything you need for a comfortable and fun visit!

The full hookups for RVs will keep your campsite provided with water and electricity, so you can easily shower, cook, and power all your appliances. If your RV doesn’t have a bathroom (or if you just need a bit more space), the park also provides showers and restrooms for guests to use.

There is also a laundromat on-site, so you don’t need to keep wearing dirty clothes the entire visit! Propane services are provided as well, so you can keep your tanks topped off. There’s a dump station as well. Some amenities are also included for guest entertainment.

Tall Texan RV Park has a playground, gift shop, and a rec hall with a game room. The rec hall has a few food and drink options for guests to enjoy. A pond is also located nearby, so you can enjoy some fishing here. Recently, the park has upgraded to a faster internet service, so guests can stream their favorite shows and stay up-to-date on their work.

This may not be a luxury RV resort, but it’s a well-equipped campground that is comfortable and enjoyable for everyone.

Nearby activities/attractions

Although the park itself has some fun ways to occupy your time, the surrounding area is also full of activities and local attractions. Tall Texan RV Park is only 2 miles away from downtown Gunnison. You can stock up on groceries and other essentials here, but there are also nearby attractions that are worth a look.

For instance, there are a couple ghosts towns located nearby. The ghost towns of Gothic and Tin Cup are historical sites and research facilities. If you want to learn more about the area, start here! Gunnison is also home to the Gunnison Pioneer Museum and the Gunnison Valley Observatory. This destination is a fun place to observe the heavens and learn more about space.

One of the main attractions of this area is the great outdoors. Tall Texan RV Park is the perfect spot for outdoorsy types. There are miles of hiking and biking trails to explore. The Gunnison River is also just a short walk away, so it’s a perfect spot for fishermen as well.

You also don’t need to settle for microwave meals and campfire food when you stay at Tall Texan RV Park. Gunnison is a pretty small town, but there are plenty of options for dining when you visit. Some local favorites include:

Pitas in Paradise

High Alpine Brewing

Backcountry Cafe

Garlic Mike’s

The Dive

Blackstock Bistro

Double Dragon

Marios’ Pizza and Pasta

W Cafe

Old Miner Steakhouse

There are enough options to suit everyone’s tastes here. After a long day or hiking or fishing, pull into the nearby town and treat yourself to one of these tasty restaurants.

Campground reviews

Now let’s look a bit closer at the reviews for this RV park. After all, who better to trust than the people who have stayed here?

Tall Texan RV Park has an average 7.4/10 average rating on RV LIFE Campground Reviews. It isn’t the highest rated park, but guests still had largely positive things to say. Many guests complimented the fast Wi-Fi service, lovely campsites, and the access to shade and water. Many people enjoyed the natural setting and the easy access to bike trails as well.

There were a few complaints that are worth mentioning. Some campers warned against staying in sites 19-52 because they were crowded and located close to a mobile home park. Others believe that the price is too high for what you get in return. So, this park may not be perfect, but it’s still enjoyed by many guests. You can read more reviews from guests by visiting RV LIFE Campground Reviews.

Keep the Tall Texan RV Park in mind next time you’re in Colorado. The peaceful setting and comfortable setup might convince you to return again and again!

If you’d like to book a reservation/view campsite availability, you can do it online at gunnisonrvpark.com. For all of your camping and trip planning needs, look no further than RV LIFE Campground Reviews and RV LIFE Trip Wizard. Campground Reviews is a trusted source of campground and RV park reviews offered by camping and RV enthusiasts just like you. With its accompanying RV LIFE App, RV Trip Wizard gets you to your camping destinations utilizing RV-friendly routes specific to your RV and travel preferences.

Been to a campground lately? Don’t forget to leave a review! Reviews help other RVers like yourself, and they help the campground. Leave a campground review today!

