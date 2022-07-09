RV Propane Tank Covers: Do You Really Need Them?

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

Do You Really Need RV Propane Tank Covers?

RV propane tank covers are pretty innocuous-looking. Usually made from lightweight, hard-formed plastic, RV propane tank covers might not look as though they are really important to keeping your RV propane system functioning safely.

In this article, we’ll discuss what propane tank covers do and why you need them.

Why is it important to protect your propane tanks?

RV propane tank covers are an important part of your RV. They not only make your propane tanks look streamlined and sleek, but they also perform important protective functions for your propane tanks.

However, these covers are not just about making your tanks look pretty. RV propane tanks contain highly combustible propane gas. Propane tanks and their valves are made of thinly painted metal. Without protective covers, they become corroded and damaged by rain, snow, and flying road debris.

Corrosion and damage to propane tanks and valves may cause them to leak, creating a hazardous situation. Leaking propane is toxic and can easily ignite. Your RV’s tank covers have an important protective function. Your RV’s tank covers should never be removed, unless you are filling up with propane or changing them out.

What are the best RV propane tank covers?

Below are a few of the most highly rated propane tank covers available on Amazon.

Those propane tank cover lids on top of propane tank covers are sometimes known to fly off while we travel. The propane tank cover’s protective abilities are far reduced when its lid is missing. While it’s easy to get a new lid, preventing a potential problem is always better. A quick preventative hack for this is to drill a small hole in the hinge side of the lid. Then use a zip tie to fasten it to the propane tank cover.

