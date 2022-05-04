The 7 Best Portable RV Generators

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

What Are The Best Portable RV Generators?

Generators are essential accessories for RVs. They can be used to power appliances when you’re boondocking and help keep your batteries charged.

A good portable generator is an important addition to your gear. Luckily, there are a ton of fantastic portable RV generators on the market. These generators vary in size, wattage, volts, and price, but each of them is ideal for a different purpose. Some people need a low-budget option, while others need a generator that can provide a huge amount of power. There are even generators that can connect to solar panels so you can tap the power of the sun!

Below, we’ll explore 7 portable RV generators in detail. These have been chosen due to their high ratings and positive customer reviews. Some are more expensive than others, but there should be options to fit everyone’s budget.

1. Champion Power Equipment 100307 Portable Generator

Average Price: $650

$650 Size: 23.2 x 19.1 x 20 inches

23.2 x 19.1 x 20 inches Weight: 104.9 lbs

104.9 lbs Wattage: 3500 watts

3500 watts Volts: 120

120 Amazon link: Champion Power Equipment

First on the list, we have a great all-around option. While it is more expensive than some other models, it’s a happy medium. Champion Power Equipment makes fantastic generators, and the 100307 portable generator is a fantastic choice for RVs. This model runs on gasoline or propane and can hold 3.4 gallons at a time.

If 3500 watts isn’t enough for your needs, you can also browse the Champion Power generator lineup. Some models can provide up to 7500 watts, so you won’t need to worry about not having enough power!

2. A-iPower SUA2000iV RV Portable Inverter Generator

Average Price: $400

$400 Size: 22 x 13 x 20 inches

22 x 13 x 20 inches Weight: 50 lbs.

50 lbs. Wattage: 2000

2000 Volts: 120

120 Amazon link: A-iPower SUA2000iV

This portable RV generator is a more budget-friendly option compared to most. You can expect to pay about $400 for this, making it the cheapest option on the list. At 50 lbs, it’s also one of the most lightweight generators you can buy.

You still get a lot of bang for your buck though! This generator has a low idle setting that enables it to run in a fuel-efficient way for several hours. It will also shut off automatically if your oil is low, so you can prevent damage to the mechanisms. If you need something cheap, light, and efficient, the A-iPower is a good option to consider.

3. Jackery Solar Generator 1000

Average Price: $1,640

$1,640 Size: 13.1 x 9.2 x 11.1 inches

13.1 x 9.2 x 11.1 inches Weight: 22.04 lbs

22.04 lbs Wattage: 1000

1000 Volts: 110

110 Amazon link: Jackery Solar Generator 1000

Solar generators are not as common as ones powered by gasoline, but this technology is ideal for RVers. With the Jackery Solar Generator, you can consistently charge and power your RV without worrying about refilling the tanks.

This generator is on the pricey side, but it comes with compatible solar panels and will eventually pay for itself once you stop spending money on gasoline refills. This generator is also silent and extremely lightweight. Read our review on it here.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

4. WEN 56380i 3800-Watt Portable RV Inverter Generator

Average Price: $650

$650 Size: 23.2 x 18 x 20.1 inches

23.2 x 18 x 20.1 inches Weight: 99.2 lbs

99.2 lbs Wattage: 3800

3800 Volts: 120

120 Amazon link: WEN 56380i Generator

Another popular choice for a portable RV generator is the WEN 5638oi. This is a nice middle-of-the-road option. In many ways, it’s similar to the Champion Power 100307 above. When this model is used at half power, it can run for 8.5 consecutive hours, which is a decent output!

It’s also fairly quiet and is easy to fire up with its electric start technology. The generator is a bit heavy at 99.2 lbs but has a built-in pair of wheels to make it easier to transport.

5. Westinghouse Outdoor Power Equipment iGen4500

Average Price: $940

$940 Size: 24.5 x 17.5 x 20 inches

24.5 x 17.5 x 20 inches Weight: 104.7 lbs

104.7 lbs Wattage: 4500

4500 Volts: 120

120 Amazon link: Westinghouse Outdoor Power Equipment iGen4500

Westinghouse Outdoor Power Equipment has a large selection of generators, and they have been well-received by critics and customers alike.

The iGen4500 has a lot of high-tech features that are perfect for modern RVers. For instance, this generator has a remote start and an LED data center where you can view the stats and performance of the machine. The maximum run time for this unit is 18 hours, which is one of the longest on the market.

It is a bit more expensive than some options, but considering its power and performance, this model offers a good value for the money.

6. DuroMax XP4400E RV Grade Gas Generator

Average Price: $465

$465 Size: 24 x 17 x 17 inches

24 x 17 x 17 inches Weight: 127 lbs

127 lbs Wattage: 4400

4400 Volts: 125

125 Amazon link: DuroMax XP4400E 4400 watt 7-Hp RV Grade Gas Generator

The DuroMax is quite affordable for a portable RV generator, but this doesn’t mean it skimps on quality! In fact, this model has the highest voltage output of any other on this list. It has an electric start to make it easy to work with, and it also has a low oil sensor to alert you when things are running low.

This is a compact and heavy-duty generator, but it’s one of the cheapest options we’ve found. DuroMax has several different products to offer, so you can explore the rest of their lineup if this model isn’t working for you.

7. Firman W03083 Whisper Series

Average Price: $1,090

$1,090 Size: 26.6 x 18.9 x 19.3 inches

26.6 x 18.9 x 19.3 inches Weight: 109 lbs

109 lbs Wattage: 3300

3300 Volts: 120

120 Amazon link: Firman W03083 Whisper Series

Finally, we have a portable RV generator from the Firman family of products. True to its name, this generator is whisper-quiet! While it’s running, it produces about 58 decibels, which makes it one of the quietest options on the market. You won’t disturb anyone’s peace and quiet with this model.

The W03083 can be operated with a remote or with the built-in LCD display. Customers have been overwhelmingly positive about this model. It may not be one of the most popular or well-known options, but it delivers a high-quality performance.

Final thoughts

Generators are a necessity for every RVer. Whether you keep it as backup emergency equipment or use it to power your off-grid campsite, these items will certainly come in handy. They can be lifesavers if you need to dry camp or recharge a dead battery.

When you’re shopping for a new product, remember that the noise level, size, and operation time are important factors. Solar generators like the Jackery are still in the minority, but you should expect to see them take off in popularity in the next few years. You’ll be in good hands if you choose any of the options above though. Just pick the one that best fits your needs!

