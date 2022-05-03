10 New York State Campgrounds & RV Parks

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

The Best New York State Campgrounds

New York is best known for its huge bustling cities, but there is plenty of natural beauty to this state as well! There are tons of great parks, resorts, and campgrounds across the state, and many of them have been highly rated by visitors.

If you’re interested in touring through this lovely state, check out our following list of New York state campgrounds & RV parks. Everyone is sure to find a good fit somewhere on this list. These parks are highly rated on RV LIFE Campground Reviews and have been popular with visitors. If one place doesn’t speak to you, another one is sure to fit the bill. You can find more great New York campgrounds while planning your route with RV LIFE Trip Wizard and the RV LIFE App.

Let’s explore some of the great options to be found in New York.

1. Swan Bay Resort

Location: 43615 NY (State Route) 12, Alexandria Bay, NY 13607

43615 NY (State Route) 12, Alexandria Bay, NY 13607 Website: swaybayresort.com

swaybayresort.com RV LIFE Campground Reviews: 9.1 average rating

Swan Bay Resort is a beautiful campground where you can bring RVs or tents. It boasts more than 255 oversized campsites as well as several waterfront views of the St. Lawrence River. You can relax and enjoy your personal space but engage with others nearby if you would like.

This resort is also pet-friendly and features bathhouses, laundry facilities, and concrete sidewalks. The sites come in a variety of sizes, types, and locations, so there’s something for everyone.

2. Arrowhead Marina & RV Park

Location: 2 Van Buren Ln. Schenectady , NY 12302

, Website: Link

Link RV LIFE Campground Reviews: 8.6 average rating

Arrowhead Marina & RV Park is a seasonal campground that is open from May to October. Visitors who stay here will have their pick of 64 shady camping spaces. It’s a smaller park, but this lends itself to a feeling of privacy. If you don’t want to be bothered by a ton of neighbors, this could be a great option!

This park also offers access to a dog park, boat docks, and access to the Mohawk River. A quaint town is located nearby so you can pick up all your necessities and enjoy a bit of shopping and dining.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

3. Ledgeview RV Park

Location: 321 SR-149, Lake George, NY 12845

321 SR-149, Lake George, NY 12845 Website: ledgeview.com

ledgeview.com RV LIFE Campground Reviews: 9.1 reviews

This 21+ only park is one of the most popular and highly-rated destinations in New York. The sites are large and the entire park is well-maintained. It is located in a peaceful area surrounded by trees and the natural beauty of New York.

The amenities are great too! When you stay here, you can enjoy access to the laundromat, swimming pool, rec hall, camp store, and a ton of outdoor activities. This park also has a gated entry so you can feel safe and secure when you stay here.

4. Black Bear Campground

Location: 197 Wheeler Rd, Florida, NY 10921

197 Wheeler Rd, Florida, NY 10921 Website: blackbearcampground.com

blackbearcampground.com RV LIFE Campground Reviews: 7.6 average rating

If you want to visit New York City and need to camp nearby, Black Bear Campground is an excellent option. This park is a full-service campground that will provide everything you need during your visit. All the RV sites offer full hookups and there is a mix of back-in and pull-thru sites.

In terms of amenities, this park offers a playground, paved roads, a fishing pond, nature trails, disc golf course, and more. The whole park is family-friendly, so it’s a perfect stop for your next road trip.

5. The Villages at Turning Stone RV Park

Location: 5065 SR 365, Verona, NY 13478

5065 SR 365, Verona, NY 13478 Website: turningstone.com

turningstone.com RV LIFE Campground Reviews: 9.2 average rating

This RV park is part of the Turning Stone Resort and Casino. It’s open seasonally from May to October, but there are hotels and casino rooms available year-round. This is one of those New York state campgrounds that’s the total package.

This luxurious resort has something for everyone. You can always visit the casino, but there’s plenty to enjoy in the park itself. When you stay here, you’ll be able to enjoy things like weekly activities, boat rentals, a pool, bathhouses, fishing, and an on-site store.

6. King Phillips Campground

Location: 14 Bloody Pond Rd, Lake George, NY 12845

14 Bloody Pond Rd, Lake George, NY 12845 Website: kingphillipscampground.com

kingphillipscampground.com RV LIFE Campground Reviews:

King Phillips Campground offers a paradise for RVers and tent campers alike. It’s located near the beautiful town of Lake George, which is easily accessible via bike or trolley ride!

The natural beauty of this area has drawn in many travelers, and you can enjoy all sorts of outdoor activities. Amenities include a convenience store, arcade, laundromat, horseshoe pits, private family bathrooms, full hookups, and more. You’ll never run out of things to do when you stay at this campground.

7. Four Mile Creek State Park

Location: 1055 Lake Rd, Youngstown , NY 14174

, Website: parks.ny.gov

parks.ny.gov RV LIFE Campground Reviews: 8.5 average rating

Four Mile Creek State Park is a beautifully-maintained park that’s located very close to Niagra Falls. It’s the perfect stop for campers of all kinds. You can bring RVs, tents, or rent one of their yurts. Because of the rugged setting, there’s no shortage of activities.

There are trails for hiking and biking as well as rivers for fishing and adventures around a biodiverse marshland. There is also a playground for the kiddos, pavilion rentals, and access to showers and bathrooms. This state park is perfect for nature-lovers.

8. Camp Chautauqua Camping Resort

Location: 3900 W Lake Rd, Stow, NY 14785

3900 W Lake Rd, Stow, NY 14785 Website: campchautauqua.com

campchautauqua.com RV LIFE Campground Reviews: 6.8 average rating

This resort is located right next to Chautauqua Lake, and it has an emphasis on water sports and recreation. Fishing, boating, jet-skiing, swimming, and anything else that involves water is welcome here!

This park also offers a family-friendly petting zoo, seasonal activities, a pool, and community events throughout the season. This is a wonderful resort if you have kids or if you want to interact with a vibrant community.

9. Lake George Riverview Campground

Location: 3652 SR 9, Lake George, NY 12845

3652 SR 9, Lake George, NY 12845 Website: lakegeorgeriverview.com

lakegeorgeriverview.com RV LIFE Campground Reviews: 7.1 average rating

Lake George Riverview Campground is located right on the Schroon River. Visitors can enjoy swimming, tubing, fishing, kayaking, and so much more.

Most of the sites offer full hookups and the sites have a nice secluded feeling with the one trees all around. In addition, visitors can enjoy access to sandy beaches, a pool, a playground, an arcade, outdoor games, and a pavilion. Picnic tables and fire pits come with every site as well so you can spend plenty of time outside.

10. Rip Van Winkle Campground

Location: 149 Blue Mountain Rd (CR-35), Saugerties, NY 12477

149 Blue Mountain Rd (CR-35), Saugerties, NY 12477 Website: ripvanwinklecampgrounds.com

ripvanwinklecampgrounds.com RV LIFE Campground Reviews: 8.3 average rating

This New York State campground is perfect for any type of camper. You can bring a tent, RV, or rent one of the on-site cabins. There’s a fit for everyone’s comfort level. This park also has a dog park, general store, golf cart rentals, a playground, and a rec hall.

There are also a ton of activities that are perfect for kids and families! You can enjoy the R/C tracks, pool, outdoor movie theater, pedal boats, and the old-fashioned swimming hole. The Rip Van Winkle Campground is popular for all the right reasons, so be sure to add it to your list of stops.

There are tons of wonderful New York state campgrounds, and it can be hard to narrow down your choices. We hope this list will be helpful as you plan your own trip through this scenic state.

For all of your camping and trip planning needs, look no further than RV LIFE Campground Reviews and RV LIFE Trip Wizard. Campground Reviews is a trusted source of campground and RV park reviews offered by camping and RV enthusiasts just like you. With its accompanying RV LIFE App, RV Trip Wizard gets you to your camping destinations utilizing RV-friendly routes specific to your RV and travel preferences.

Been to a campground lately? Don’t forget to leave a review! Reviews help other RVers like yourself, and they help the campground. Leave a campground review today!

Related articles:

Emily Lawrence lives in Idaho with her husband Nathan. Despite the cold winters in this area, it’s Emily’s favorite season! She loves to spend time skiing, roadtripping, and just exploring the outdoors.