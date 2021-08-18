Rent A Retro-Style Campervan From Travellers Autobarn

RV owners have known the secret to happiness for years; being out on the open road. Driving from one destination to the next in a home-away-from-home can provide a sense of freedom and happiness.

For those looking for the same comforts and benefits as an RV trip, but in a smaller package, say hello to the retro-style campervan rentals from Travellers Autobarn.

The campervan rentals from Travellers Autobarn

Travellers Autobarn offers retro-style campervans as a budget-friendly way to enjoy traveling. They have a selection of vehicles available to rent, including the Kuga and Hitop Campervans.

The Kuga includes extra storage room, solar panels, and plenty of USB plug-ins. Most impressive is the height; 6’ 5” allows travelers to easily stand to prepare meals in the fully equipped kitchen. There is a sink, gas cooker, microwave, and fridge, all powered by solar panels.

This van provides enough space for two or three people comfortably and includes a table and seating. For those wanting to forgo the hotels and fast-food chains, the campervan rental provides a great, economical alternative.

Renting a campervan allows for more travel time and less time loading and unloading suitcases at hotels. Park for the night at an RV park and let the stars be your ceiling.

Campervan rental locations

Roadtrippers can pick up a campervan in a few major cities, such as Los Angeles and San Francisco. Fly in from your hometown to one of these hubs, rent a spacious campervan and set out on an experience to remember.

Choose the starting point of Los Angeles and venture into Santa Monica, San Diego, Big Sur, or meander on down to Vegas. With unlimited free miles, the journey possibilities are endless. And with 24/7 roadside assistance, there is plenty of peace of mind while being out on the open road. Drivers receive a 10% discount with campgrounds as well.

Starting out in Denver? Keep up with social distancing by exploring one or more of the national parks within the area. Spend some time at Yellowstone National Park, Grand Canyon, or Rocky Mountain National Park.

Other cities that rent campervans include Seattle and Las Vegas. Take a relaxing tour from one end of the Pacific Coast to the other or venture out back east. Plan out your trip or just let the road be your guide. The possibilities are endless when you are behind the wheel.

There are very few restrictions on locations and destinations. For example, due to the extreme heat, Death Valley can only be visited in a campervan during certain months. Dates banned for Death Valley include May 1st through September.

While nearly all music festivals are open to a rented campervan, currently there is an exception with the Burning Man festival. Currently, the company doesn’t allow rentals to go to that particular event.

Learn more about their RV rentals

Rent a van before the end of the August 2021 to receive a discount. The longer the trip, the higher the discount, which ranges from $50 to $150. Visit their website for more information on their campervan rentals and current specials.

