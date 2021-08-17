Where Is The Best Camping In Minnesota?

Whether you camp along Lake Superior or on one of more than 10,000 lakes, you can find plenty of scenic places to go RV camping in Minnesota. Below are some of the most popular camping spots across the state; you can find more great destinations on Campground Reviews or while planning your route on RV Trip Wizard.

1. Town & Country RV Park and Campground

This highly-rated campground near Savage is very family-friendly with more than 50 sites that will accommodate big rigs along with full hookups.

You can also swim in the heated saltwater pool, join others at a community fire on the weekends, or let the kids enjoy crafts or special holiday activities. Pets are welcome with a small fee. The on-site campground store has groceries, ice cream, candy, and bagged ice.

Within just a few minutes of the campground you can visit Mall of America, Valley Fair, Minnesota Zoo, Mystic Lake Casino, Canterbury Park Raceway, baseball at US Bank Stadium, or visit the many area museums, lakes, and biking and walking trails.

Take a nature walk from the campground to Boiling Springs in Eagle Creek, just 1.25 miles round-trip. Check out the game room when the weather doesn’t cooperate for outdoor activities.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

2. St. Cloud/Clearwater RV Park

St. Cloud/Clearwater RV Park offers pull through sites with full hookups and sites with water, 30 amp electric, and free use of the dump station. Guests can also rent an RV, cabin, or glamping tent.

Each site comes with a picnic table, fire ring, and WiFi. Guests can also enjoy two playgrounds, a heated saltwater pool, mini golf, shuffleboard, fun cycles (additional charge), horseshoes, and basketball. Inside fun includes a pool table, arcade games, board games, book exchange, or a meeting room for groups. Be sure to visit the gift shop for groceries and ice as well as ice cream, pizza, firewood, clothing, gifts, or RV supplies.

The park is located a mile from the Mississippi and Clearwater Rivers for canoeing, kayaking, and fishing, and a mile from Warner Lake County Park with hiking and biking trails, a swimming beach, and fishing pier.

The Sportsman’s Park is a half-mile east of the campground and has an 18-hole disc golf course, children’s play set, and a bike trail that connects to Clearwater Park. An archery park as well as several golf courses are also located nearby.

3. Dakotah Meadows RV Park

Nestled around a pond in the scenic Minnesota River Valley, Dakotah Meadows RV Park defines best camping in Minnesota with a tranquil nature setting near the nightlife of the Twin Cities. The park offers 122 paved pull-through or back-in RV sites with full hookups.

Self-serve fuel dispensers are located next to the self-serve RV wash with regular, unleaded, and diesel. The wash bay can accommodate the biggest RVs, buses, and large vehicles with 15 foot clearance in height, 12 feet wide, and 52 feet long.

Snacks, beverages, and souvenirs are available at the Headquarters Building. An outdoor pavilion is available for family or group gatherings with picnic tables and barbecue grills.

A nearby playground is available for the kids or take them to Playworks where they can burn off energy on a play structure, interactive dance floor, arcade games and more. Adults can take a free shuttle to Mystic Lake Casino or Little Six Casino for some gambling fun.

Nearby is Hoċokata Ti’s, a 3,805-square-foot public exhibit, called “Mdewakanton: Dwellers of the Spirit Lake.” The attraction provides visitors with information regarding the Mdewakanton Dakota people and their history. Tours are available and Dakota Sioux artifacts can be viewed in the public gallery.

4. Kiesler’s Campground & RV Resort

Located in Minnesota’s Southern Lakes region, this resort features 280 sites and plenty of amenities for the whole family. From the 2,000 square foot heated swimming pool to super playgrounds, game rooms, and a recreation building, there is something for just about every age and interest.

Have fun on the volleyball, shuffleboard, and basketball courts, play horseshoes, or enjoy the 18-hole mini golf course. A unique remote controlled car racetrack will have the whole family cheering on their favorite car.

The lakeside resort also offers fishing along with bait and tackle, a fishing dock, and even boat rentals. Activities are planned every weekend including dancing, kids’ bingo, costume contests and more.

Outside of the park, check out the local antique stores, craft shops, as well as the Waseca Water Park, or Farmamerica, an opportunity to step into the past and see pioneer Minnesota at the Minnesota Agricultural Interpretive Center. There is also a 4.6 mile paved trail around Clear Lake with shorter hiking trails around Maplewood Park.

“Kiesler’s has a beautiful property where one side faces the lake and the other sides opens to beautiful landscapes. They have a wide variety of trees and keep the property immaculate, bathrooms included. They have a pool, mini golf, basketball courts and boat docks. Equally as important as the beautiful landscape, the staff here is incredible. They are friendly, extremely helpful, and always happy to welcome you in. Really good vibes with every interaction, be it on the phone or in person. This is definitely the place to spend quality time in this area. We camped at Kiesler’s Campground & RV Resort in a Travel Trailer.” Laura camping girl via Campground Reviews

5. Royal Oaks RV Park

This family-owned park offers numerous full hookup RV sites near the town of Bemidji in Northern Minnesota.

Hike the trails at nearby Bemidji State Park, walk the Paul Bunyan trail, or drive to check out Lot 40, an unmapped part of the Chippewa National Forest. With some 400 lakes within 25 miles, you can enjoy fishing, swimming on the beach, or just lounging on the beach.

Take a day trip to Itasca State Park where the headwaters of the Mississippi River begins as a trickle. Hike or bike a trail and see wildlife such as eagles, swans, deer, or even black bears.

Check out some unique shops in downtown Bemidji or try dinner at Sparkling Waters with views of the lake. End your evening with ice cream at Big River Scoop.

6. Minneapolis Southwest KOA Holiday

Located in the Minnesota River Valley area, the Minneapolis Southwest KOA Holiday is a quiet, family-owned campground with level pull through sites and full hookups. This campground makes for some of the best camping in Minnesota because of its shaded and landscaped grounds, heated indoor swimming pool, playgrounds, and mini golf. Stop by the camp store for grocery items or souvenirs.

Check the schedule for activities such as family activities, crafts, ice cream socials, and Saturday night hayrides. The campground also offers a game room, basketball court, dog park, propane for sale, and a pavilion.

Kids can rent a bicycle and ride around the campground. Yellow banana bikes, red Racer bikes (in one- or two-seater options), or the new Ranger four-wheel bikes are all available.

Nearby is the Louisville Swamp which provides four separate trails covering 13 miles on 2,600 acres. You can also take the Mississippi Mile and Lowertown St. Paul walking tours. Area tours include the Paddleford Packet Boat Company, a historically narrated daily excursion in June, July, and August. The Metro Connections Twin Cities Tours offers tours of Lake Minnetonka, which includes a steamboat cruise on the lake.

The campground is a short drive to the Mall of America, Valley Fair Amusement Park, Mystic Lake Casino, horse racing, and one of the nation’s largest Renaissance Festivals.

Find more great places for camping in Minnesota

For all of your camping and trip planning needs, look no further than Campground Reviews and RV Trip Wizard. Campground Reviews is a trusted source of campground and RV park reviews offered by camping and RV enthusiasts just like you. With its accompanying RV LIFE App, RV Trip Wizard gets you to your camping destinations utilizing RV-friendly routes specific to your RV and travel preferences.

Related articles: