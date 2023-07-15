Keep Your Pets Safe: The Dangers Of Unattended Pets In RVs

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

Leaving pets unattended in your RV could have some unfortunate consequences.

The Dangers Of Unattended Pets In RVs: Safety Measures You Need To Take

Many RVers want to bring their pets on their travels. Life wouldn’t be complete without a canine companion for hikes or a feline friend to cuddle with. Although pets are welcome in numerous locations, there may be occasions where they cannot accompany you and must be left alone briefly. However, leaving your pet unattended can pose risks.

Some RVs are not very well insulated, so it’s risky to leave pets inside during particularly hot or cold weather. Additionally, unforeseen emergencies can strike, making it hard for you to return in a timely manner. The pets themselves can also cause problems if they are stressed or bored.

We recognize that sometimes you don’t have a choice when it comes to leaving pets in an RV. So we want to help you find some strategies to make this as safe and stress-free as possible. As a general rule, you should only leave pets unattended if you have no other option, and you should return to the vehicle as soon as possible. Read on to learn more about the potential dangers and how to avoid them.

Overheating

One of the most dangerous outcomes for a pet is overheating. We’ve all heard tragic stories about children and pets who are left unattended in hot vehicles. Don’t let this happen to your pet! Even if the temperature feels pleasant to you, remember that vehicles tend to trap heat, especially if they’re not well-insulated.

If you’re traveling in a hot area, you should always try to take your pet with you or find an alternative to leaving them alone. Sometimes, you can leave them in the RV, but only if all the windows are blocked, and the blinds are closed. Set up a generator that can turn on a fan or A/C system if the temperature gets too high. Ice packs on their bed are another great option!

Freezing

On the flip side, your RV can also turn into a freezer if you travel in cold climates. Most pets will be able to withstand a chill better than heat (thanks to their fur coats), but they still have limits. Drafty RVs can quickly lose heat, and it’s usually not safe to leave a heater running if you’re not there to supervise it.

You’ll need to create a warm, safe space for your pet before leaving. Sometimes confining them to a single room can be helpful because it’s easier to insulate a small space rather than an entire vehicle. Set them up with a heating pad or a hot water bottle. Blankets are always useful too!

Hunger/Dehydration

Hunger isn’t usually a huge risk for unattended pets because you’ll be back to feed them before long. But dehydration can be extremely dangerous. This factors in with overheating, but it can also occur during mild days as well.

You need to ensure that your pet has access to plenty of clean water. Make sure it’s in a spill-proof container so they don’t make a mess and waste their water! If the weather is hot, it’s also a good idea to add a few ice cubes to the liquid so you can lower the temperature. Some pets don’t like to drink water, so you may need to entice them with fountains or flavored water. A few drops of tuna juice can go a long way!

Bad weather

Another risk factor for pets in RVs is the weather. In most cases, they will be safer inside compared to waiting outside. But there are cases where they can get trapped in a bad situation. Be sure to check the weather forecast before you leave them alone. Look out for any warnings for storms, tornadoes, flooding, etc.

Sometimes things happen without warning, but you can usually tell if the weather is about to take a turn for the worse. Set up an emergency contact within the campground who can check on your pets if something bad happens.

Intruders

Although RV break-ins are rare, they can still happen anywhere you go. If your pet is inside when it happens, they may take this opportunity to escape. In the worst-case scenario, they might try to attack the intruder and get hurt in return! To minimize this risk, you should invest in an RV security system and a tracking chip/collar for your pet.

Destructive pet behavior

Although outside forces are always potentially dangerous, pets are usually the ones who cause the biggest problems. Unattended pets can easily become anxious or bored. They miss you, so they’ll act out while you’re away. These outbursts can take many forms, such as excessive barking, chewing, scratching, or even escape attempts.

It can be hard to solve these problems completely, but you can take some steps to minimize destructive behavior. For instance, you could tire your pet out before you leave, give them a time-consuming toy or treat to work on, or keep them in an enclosed kennel.

You could also give them treats or medication to help them relax. There are lots of calming products that are pet-safe, so that’s an option as well. If they’re asleep, they won’t get into trouble! Just make sure you’re using the correct dosage for their size/weight.

How to safely leave your pet alone

Now that you’ve seen all the risks, you might be terrified by the idea of leaving your pet unattended. While it shouldn’t become a regular habit, there are some circumstances where the RV is the best place for them. As long as you take the proper precautions, you and your pet should be just fine for a few hours.

Prepare your RV for the forecasted temperature/weather conditions

First things first, check the weather conditions. Forecasts and predictions aren’t 100% accurate, but they’ll give you a good idea of what to expect. Prepare your RV accordingly!

If it’s going to be hot, park in a shady spot, place reflective covers on the windows, and maximize the ventilation. For cold weather, warm up a small room and provide a heating pad and some blankets. Don’t set up camp near steep inclines or streams that could flood.

Tire your pet out

Now it’s time to help your pet get their energy out! A tired pet is a happy pet. They’re less likely to get stressed and bored if they’re worn out. Take your dog on a run or spend a while playing with their toys. Cats need exercise too, so you might want to break out the catnip and laser pointers. Once they start slowing down, you can prepare to leave.

Move them to a safe, enclosed space

Free-roaming pets can get into all sorts of trouble while you’re away. It’s usually best to keep them in a single room with a door that shuts. A kennel can also be useful. It all depends on your pet’s size and temperament, so use the strategy that works best for you.

Provide food, water, and entertainment

Before you leave, give your pet everything they might need while you’re away. Make sure they have access to food and water. Toys and enrichment activities can also help high-energy pets manage stress while you’re gone. Chew toys, lick mats, and puzzle feeders are great ways for them to pass the time.

Use a pet monitor

Sometimes you may want to check on your pets remotely to ensure everything is okay. A pet monitor is a great solution to this problem! There are lots of different models, but most of these devices can help you monitor temperature, humidity, power outages, and other factors that can change throughout the day.

Some even come with cameras so you can see what your four-legged friend is up to. Waggle is a fantastic pet monitor for RVers because it has a strong signal you can check just about anywhere.

It’s sad to say, but sometimes emergencies can happen while you’re away from your RV. In this case, it’s important to let others know what to do and how to contact you. It’s a good idea to place a pet rescue sticker on your vehicle so emergency crews know that there are animals inside.

You can also leave a note for concerned passersby. Let them know that your pet is safe inside. List your contact information as well. This can come in handy if something goes wrong and your neighbor needs to let you know.

