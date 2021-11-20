Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

Waggle Pet Monitor Review: Keep Your Pets Safe While RVing

Whether you are a full-time RVer with pets, like me and my husband, or you head out for a 6-month season, or even if you just spend a few weekends a year in your RV, you know you want to make sure your pets are safe while you are away from your rig.

During the summer, that RV can get up to dangerous temperatures if your air conditioner were to quit or the power went out in your RV park. Waggle updates can let you see what’s going on with the temperature and allow you to return to the RV quickly if there is a problem.

Why use a Waggle pet monitor?

When we began RVing full-time about two years ago, we were stationary in an RV park and we went to work every day several miles away. I was always concerned about my one dog at the time. What would happen if the power went out or an air conditioner quit? We were in Arkansas where it gets up to 100 degrees in the summer.

So, we got a pet monitor that works with Wi-Fi. The problem was, there was spotty Wi-Fi, and if the Wi-Fi glitched at all, I would lose my signal and have to return to the rig and reset the monitor. Since we left to be full-time on the road, that concern has rang true. Our Wi-Fi is not good in a lot of places, and we can’t rely on that monitor to honestly update us. That’s where Waggle comes in.

The Waggle RV Pet Montior

I’ve recently had the opportunity to use the Waggle Pet Monitor, and I’ve found it to be a great asset to our RV life. Not only does the device provide real-time temperature and humidity updates, it also indicates an RV power loss.

For example, my husband was at home working on our microwave when a breaker tripped. I got the alert that there was a loss of power. I wasn’t greatly concerned because I knew he was there, but I was very glad to see Waggle doing its job in that department.

Over the next several weeks, we will be hiking in national parks which don’t allow dogs, so the pets have to stay home. The Waggle does obviously does need to have a cell signal to indicate the temperature in the rig, and some national parks have little cell reception. Surprisingly, it doesn’t take a lot of signal to get the temperature monitor to update.

The device does have built in Verizon 4G connectivity and is very simple to set up. You simply charge up the device and download the app. You will need to select a payment plan and get your subscription set up. The device costs $199 for 4G Lite and $299 for 4G (GPS). In regard to the cost of the subscription, the more you pay upfront, the less it will be.

$10 per month, billed for 24 months

$12.50 per month, billed for 12 months

$15 per month, billed for 6 months

$20 per month, bill for three months

Both devices have Real Temperature Alert, RV Power Loss Alert, Power Back Alert, Humidity and Heat Index, and a rechargeable battery that can last up to two days. The more expensive option also has GPS tracking and Digital Display.

According to their website, the device will soon be compatible with Google Alexa. The device also has a “chat with a vet” where subscribers can make contact with a licensed veterinarian and discuss pet-related topics.

Learn more about the Waggle RV Pet Monitor

Waggle is offering RV LIFE readers a special discount of 50% off their Pet Monitor 4G/4G Lite with the coupon code CAMP50. To learn more, visit their website at www.mywaggle.com.

Note: Use the coupon CAMP50 at checkout, or the above URL can directly fetch the coupon at the checkout.

Terri and her husband, Todd, are full time RVers and work campers. They have been living full time in their RV for nearly three years with their Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Newton, and their Mini Aussie puppy Remi. They are currently wintering in Arizona with plans to continue their travels next summer. Writing is Terri’s passion but she also loves hiking, kayaking and anything she can do outside.