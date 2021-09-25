Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

Review: Water-To-Go Water Filtration Bottle Saves Weight, Space, & Plastic

There are 3 issues that affect all RVers: filtering water, saving space, and saving weight. In our minds, we convince ourselves that by using an elaborate filtration system on our RVs, we’ll filter our water sufficiently enough to be comfortable drinking it right from the tap. But we never do.

Oh, we feel good about our water; we shower with it, give it to the dog, and we might even brush our teeth with it….but we don’t drink it. Instead, we lug along heavy packs of bottled water that add weight and take up space. Why not simply use a water filtration bottle?

Why we switched to a water filtration bottle

I’m as guilty as the next guy. By the time I get water from the door of the residential fridge in my RV, the water has already been filtered three times.

Still, I’m more inclined to pack bottled water instead of drinking it. Why have I not tried a water filtration bottle? Most of the time, it’s simply laziness. I have not taken the time to think about the economics or the benefits of using a water filtration bottle, so I never buy one.

When the folks at Water-To-Go asked me to review one, I figured this was my best shot of looking into this practice. While I don’t consider myself a “Go Green” enthusiast (I drive a huge diesel pusher), I still understand the impact of tossing out dozens of plastic water bottles every time we go RVing.

Benefits of a water filtration bottle

Cleaner water

The most obvious benefit to a water filtration bottle is clean water. The Water-To-Go bottle I was sent filters 99.9999% of harmful contaminants. I’m expecting the water from my fridge door or my faucet to already be pretty clean, but what if it wasn’t? What if I was getting water from an old pump in a national forest or a sketchy campground with even sketchier water? 99.9999% is a great assurance that I will be safe.

Less plastic waste – Campgrounds very rarely recycle

Even those that are low on the green enthusiast scale will still make an attempt to recycle the most basic items. Yet the number of campgrounds that actually provide a recycling option is scant.

Inevitably, those 6 to 8 plastic bottles we use every day get stuck in the trash. It just feels wrong. We are, however, concerned about our health and well-being. We aren’t willing to risk a quick end to a bucket list trip by getting sick on questionable water, so we use bottled water. A water filtration bottle like the ones offered by Water-To-Go is a great alternative.

Less weight

A pack of bottled water can weigh as much as 30 pounds. Depending on the size of your family and the length of your RV trip, you might easily need to pack 120-150 lbs of water. That’s not a huge problem in my big pusher, but for a smaller travel trailer, it can be an issue. Consider that also when you plan your backpacking and hiking. How much water can you really haul?

Less hassle

Schlepping those packs of water from the store to the Jeep, then from the Jeep to the RV is a pain. It’s not hard, it’s just a hassle. A water filtration bottle would eliminate that. You can feel comfortable using the water from the campground or your fresh water tank because you know the water is getting filtered.

The Water-To-Go Water Filtration Bottle

The bottle I was sent was attractively packaged and blazoned with information. A few observations were:

Attractive yet functional rubber surrounding bands add strength and easy-to-grip surfaces on the bottle.

The smoke-colored bottle was slightly transparent so I could see the levels of liquid.

The cap opened and closed with a nice snap, but was not too difficult to open.

The opening cap revealed a clever self-sealing vent to make the flow easier.

The heart of the matter – The filter

Attractive, high-quality materials aside, the heart of the matter is the filter that promises to remove 99.9999% of contaminants. Here more than anywhere is where the thoughtfulness behind the product shows.

The filter is solidly mounted inside a vented plastic housing that unscrews from the lid. Not only does this make changing the filter easy, it’s great for those that have a morning supplement that requires mixing or shaking. You can easily remove the filter, do your thing, rinse out the bottle, and reinstall your filter to be ready for your hydration needs.

How much does the WaterToGo water filtration bottle cost?

The price of the bottle I received is branded as the “Active” line, and is $49.99, which of course includes the filter. One filter replaces 400 single-use plastic bottles, so even at the absolute cheapest price of $4.00 for a 24 pack water, we are in for a total of about $66 for 400 bottles, and we are ahead by $16.

Replacement filters are only $15.99, so you could have the bottle and a spare filter for that same $66, and replace 800 single-use plastic water bottles, and come out well ahead.

RV LIFE readers can enjoy a 10% discount by using the code RV10 during check-out.

Conclusion

We have approached this as RVers in a sense of what can this do for us. Saving weight and space and eliminating hassle are more in our wheelhouse than drinking water from a creek or lake, but those should not be overlooked completely.

Should you find yourself biking or hiking while you are RVing and need water, the Water-To-Go Active water filtration bottle has you covered. Check out the entire line at https://watertogousa.com/.

