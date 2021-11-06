Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

20+ Ways To Make Money While RVing

When the RV life is calling you, you can find a way to listen. The driving force behind any idea is your own creativity, so don’t let fear of the unknown freeze your goals.

You may find yourself in need of income because your job plans were changed outside of your control. Or maybe you are a little entrepreneurial and you would prefer expressing your own out-of-the-box thinking. No matter what your need is, get your shovel and bucket – let’s go to work.

Working for yourself

This is creating your own company. Find a skill you can enhance to the level where you can sell it. This is difficult because you must do your own marketing and promotions.

It can be difficult because you must promote it as you move from location to location. But like any start-up, you can build a following within your own community or online or both. These will probably be full-time for you, but you can maintain flexible schedules.

Entrepreneurial work

Child or pet sitter. Join online services for access to people in need, but also post on the local RV park bulletins and have some small cards printed to hand out.

Create your own Amazon store, or consider reselling. The income may be small initially, but you can grow it. Create a store that sells items with your personality, skill, or hobby.

Publish books or a book series on Amazon. There is a small learning curve on getting books published. But through promotions, you can generate a small residual income.

Sell artistic products online and via your rig. Any creative hobby can turn into a sellable item.

Shop for small antiques and resell them online.

Do housecleaning or rig cleaning. (I could really use some help!)

Working for someone else

Living the RV lifestyle and working for someone else for a paycheck can still require some promotion of yourself for success. What options are available to you depend on how long you stay in one location or whether you can land a remote position. These can be full-time or part-time depending on the resources.

Popular jobs

Tutoring or teaching. You can teach English online, or you can tutor someone in your own skills – music, art, carpentry, etc.

Temp agencies. If you sign up with a national temp agency, you can update your information as your location changes and be able to do light office duties. The nice thing is you can still select and choose the day or date ranges you will be available and can even line up jobs in advance.

Uber or Lyft Driver. This can be a little more complicated because you must be licensed in the state, but if you are keeping local and you know your driving area, this may be a good option.

Food delivery. (Same restrictions may apply as Uber.)

Proofreader or writer or blogger.

Virtual assistant.

One-time hits

Maybe you just need some quick cash to help with an unexpected bill or RV repair. Here are some ways to make money without an ongoing obligation.

Quick cash

Rent out your RV if you are not using it. Or any other vehicles, furnishing, etc. (Bonus if you can have your RV on-site!)

Donate plasma. You do have to commit to several donations, but you can make several hundred dollars in a short span of time.

Volunteering is the best way to get your foot in the door and show what you can do. This can lead to great quick cash and future leads.

Visit local charities, churches, or nonprofits. They may have a small budget and great needs, and can do a one-time pay for a quick service or repair. Keep their contact for future references.

Go to Home Depot and see if any contractors need one day help.

Bartering

Part of making money is saving money. So, I think it is important to mention a few key ways to save money while you are RVing that can have a huge impact on your bottom line. Naturally anything you can give a service or product in exchange for a service or product is money not spent. Time vs. money.

Seasonal jobs

Become a Camp Host in exchange for a campsite.

Exchange your skills with other campers.

Learn a new skill to help you make money. Maybe you can provide a product or service, and someone can teach you a new skill.

Join a bartering club for access to more bartering opportunities.

Swap out products, too, instead of purchasing new ones (clothes, tools, furnishing, jewelry, etc.).

Concierge services. Get to know local services in exchange for access.

I hope you dig through these ideas and find a diamond. Or at least a diamond in the rough that you can shape and bring clarity to your RV life.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

One of the best parts about RVing is engaging with the community of traveling enthusiasts. iRV2 forums allow folks to chat with other RVers online, and get other perspectives on everything RVing, including products, destinations, RV mods, and much more.

Lucinda Belden travels full-time with her husband in their 44ft fifth wheel toy-hauler. She is a full-time travel writer, presenter and agent. Lucinda gets her inspiration from their RV lifestyle, her avid motorcycle/sidecar adventures and world travels. Lucinda has travelled to more than 30 countries, over 340 cities and at least 187,579 miles on land and sea. Only 75% of the earth left to still cover! See her stories and adventures at https://dwo.net and http://www.fb.com/DirectionWideOpen