At Least One Good Thing For RVers Happened In 2020

The year 2020 will go down in history for all the wrong reasons. Despite that, RVers had something to celebrate this year. iRV2.com, the premier forum for RVers young and old, new or experienced, celebrated its 20th year.

Before Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram even existed, RVers were learning and benefiting from iRV2. In fact, when iRV2.com first came on the scene, people were still using America Online. Twenty years ago, RV slideouts were only a decade old and just hitting their stride. RVers realized that the best place to discuss the complexities of RVing was in a knowledge-filled forum like iRV2.

Lest I forget, the people on this forum have been a tremendous comfort and joy to interact with as well. I love irv2.com! User ‘KoolBell’

Still going strong

As we gratefully prepare to leave 2020 behind us, iRV2.com is stronger than ever. RVers have realized the depth of knowledge available in a properly moderated forum. Free of the bias and bickering often found in social media, RVers find quality information and answers at iRV2.

Unlike current social media content, answers on iRV2 stick around for decades, are easily accessible, and come from knowledgeable members that are happy to share their RVing experiences, not their snide remarks or political opinions.

The best RV forum

With nearly 5.5 million posts, you can be certain that iRV2 has the answers you need. Perhaps you are a new Newmar motorhome owner and are pondering that age-old question, Do I put the slideouts out first, or level first? A savvy RVer would simply Google, “Newmar slideouts or leveling first?” The first answer you find is, of course, from iRV2.com.

You’ll find it the same no matter which RV problem you have. iRV2.com is almost always in the top 5 results. With such a long and respected history, even giants like Google know who to turn to for great information.

“I’m Adding “iRV2″ to My List of Favorite Places!” Mary – Reflections Around the Campfire

A popular YouTube channel, Next Exit, discusses iRV2.com in this video:

Free and part of RV LIFE

iRV2.com is a proud member of the RV LIFE network of RVing resources. Membership is free and makes you a part of a fast-growing network of RVers and RVing websites.

Popular content sites like Do It Yourself RV, Camper Report, Camper Smarts, and of course RV LIFE provide great articles for RVers. The RV LIFE Pro suite of software tools give RVers the tools they need to Make Camping Simple. Members also turn to Campground Reviews, another RV LIFE tool and is the definitive resource for finding campgrounds, RV parks, state and national parks, and more.

“It means a lot and more to me…but one thing that jumps out is the historical information here. Because it’s been around so long, there is ample information on most if not all makes, more than a few of which are no longer in business, and many years or lessons learned, useful mods, and user experiences, that you just can’t find anywhere else, and it’s all in one place. So it’s a valuable resource for both before and after the (RV) purchase.” iRV2 member – R.Wold

Visit iRV2.com today and enjoy a wealth of information to help you enjoy your RV experience to its fullest.

All around RV enthusiast who enjoys trips with his wife and little dogs in their 43-foot diesel pusher.