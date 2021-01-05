10 KOA Campgrounds That Are Open Year-Round

Almost every RVer is familiar with KOA campgrounds and their recognizable bright yellow signs. These campgrounds typically offer spacious RV sites as well as tent sites, cabins, and a wide range of family fun activities.

These KOA campgrounds across the US are open year-round with lots to see and do every season.

1. Fort Collins/Lakeside KOA – Ft. Collins, Colorado

Located in Fort Collins, this year-round KOA campground is a great place to keep the family busy. On-site recreation includes mini golf, bumper boats, paddle boats, and a jumping pad. They also have pickleball courts, basketball, and volleyball, along with scheduled activities and a chuckwagon serving breakfast and pizza.

The full hook-up RV sites are big-rig friendly with a 75-foot maximum length. Tent sites, cabins, and deluxe cabins are also available. The park boasts two conference rooms, a large pavilion, and a small gazebo for private events.

There is lots to see in the area as well. Head out to tour the front range of Colorado at nearby Poudre Canyon, or take a short drive to Laramie, Cheyenne, Boulder, Estes Park, Denver, or Rocky Mountain National Park.

2. Orlando/Kissimmee KOA – Kissimmee, FL

Whether you stay in the park and enjoy the amenities there, or take in all that’s offered in Central Florida, you will have a vacation to remember at the Orlando / Kissimmee KOA.

Visitors can find a variety of full-hook-up RV sites including back-in, pull-through, and deluxe patio sites. Sites are 134 foot maximum in length with free Wi-Fi and cable TV. Enjoy a hot tub and pool, open year-round, or rent bicycles, enjoy the fitness center, or take Fido for a romp in the Kamp K9 Dog Park.

A castle-themed playground, jump pad, and basketball court will keep the kids busy at the park. Off-site, you can’t miss Walt Disney World Resort parks, including Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Magic Kingdom and more. Universal Studios, Sea World, Legoland, and Kennedy Space Center Visitor Center round out the popular sites in the area.

Also enjoy the beautiful Bok Tower Gardens with historic landscape gardens, unique Singing Tower carillon and 1930s Mediterranean-style mansion. Wild Florida, just out of St. Cloud, is a great place to take an airboat tour, see the 13-acre wildlife park and maybe hold a live alligator and pose for a picture.

Nearby beaches include New Smyrna Beach, Clearwater Beach, Daytona Beach, and the Canaveral National Seashore.

According to a reviewer on Campground Reviews,

We have never been to a KOA, actually never an RV park, so we really didn’t know what to expect, but wanted to try it and out and we are happy we did! We stayed in the pull through site 103 and loved how nice it was to pull right in and not worrying about backing up our trailer especially since we arrived after dark. The property was very clean and the staff drove around the whole day making sure it was tidy. Everyone we ran into was also very nice. We have a 15 year old and 10 year old who both loved the bike rental. They have neat go kart looking pedal bikes that were fun and only costs $4 an hour or $12 for 4 hours. The dog park was small but we have small dogs so they loved it and it was right next to the playground so my daughter played there while the pups were also playing in their area. Overall the park was excellent and is close to all the local attractions. The only reason for the 4 stars was we had barely any cell service as soon we we entered the park and have Verizon so never typically have issues and the WiFi was very spotty during the even times. I personally was OK with this but it was a pain when our daughters just wanted to chill in the evening with their electronics. We camped at Orlando / Kissimmee KOA in a Travel Trailer.

3. Astoria/Warrenton/Seaside KOA – Hammond, Oregon

This seaside KOA campground boasts a lot of amenities and activities. RV sites include full hook-ups with a 90 foot maximum depth. Propane and firewood are available for purchase.

Open year-round and family-oriented, guests can enjoy the Pacific Ocean just a mile away, and kids can have a blast in the Funzone with a bounce pillow, Pirate’s Mini Golf, and a giant chess and checkerboard.

Enjoy a dip in the pool or time in the game room or at the basketball courts. In the summer, adults can enjoy a wine tasting. Take a break at the Forrester’s Café for pizza and ice cream. Visit the Smore’s Garden or take your furry friend to the dog park.

Local attractions abound in this area. Visit the Fort Clatsop National Memorial, the winter encampment for the Lewis and Clark expedition, or the Fort Stevens Historic Area with military artifacts and interpretive displays.

4. Tucson/Lazydays KOA – Tucson, AZ

Check out Tucson/Lazydays KOA and enjoy the desert oasis vibe. This KOA features fruit trees throughout the park, three off-leash dog parks, free Wi-Fi, and full hook-up sites. Sites includes pull-through sites, grassy luxury sites, and new RV sites with a patio and fireplace. Pull-through sites are 73 feet in length.

Relax in one of two pools, soak in the hot tubs, or enjoy a round on the resort’s nine hole putting green. Two recently completed solar shade structures make this park truly unique. Covering more than two acres, guests can camp, gather, and even barbeque under these structures. Some 30 covered RV sites are also available. An activity park with shade and sports courts, is just one more way to make family memories.

Lazydays, a full-service RV dealership with a service department, is located next door. Other campground amenities include a bar and grill, meeting rooms, and a fitness center.

Guests can also enjoy nearby restaurants, museums, and Saguaro National Park, home to the nation’s largest cacti. Also check out Reid Park Zoo or San Xavier del Bac, a historic Spanish Catholic mission located near Tucson.

5. Okeechobee KOA – Okeechobee, FL

If you’re needing some warm sunshine and palm trees in your life, check out the Okeechobee KOA. This tropical resort features a palm-fringed 9-hole golf course, driving range, and putting green. Nearby Lake Okeechobee, known as Florida’s inland sea, is the largest freshwater lake in Florida where you can enjoy boating and fishing.

Activities at the resort include tennis, pickleball, hiking the Big O trail, or enjoying one of three pools. A fully-equipped fitness center is available for a workout.

You can pack your calendar with parades, parties, or seasonal holiday celebrations. After a day on the lake, swap fish stories at the Shanty Lounge.

This park is big-rig friendly with full hook-up sites and 140 foot maximum length. Take Fido to the dog park, rent a bike and explore the Lake Okeechobee Scenic Trail, or enjoy the hot tub and sauna. Take part in a Marsh Beat Airboat tour to see abundant wildlife or rent a boat for fishing and bird watching opportunities.

6. Myrtle Beach KOA Resort – Myrtle Beach, SC

Nestled among large old growth pines, Myrtle Beach KOA Resort is one of our favorite KOA campgrounds. Two tidal lakes connect this property to the Atlantic Ocean through the Withers Swash tidal basin, where you can take part in oystering, clamming, and fishing.

Myrtle Beach is a top East Coast destination where visitor can spend time in the sun, check out dining or shopping options, or enjoy amenities at the park. During the summer, the park takes on a family vibe with activities for kids and families. By the winter, snowbirds enjoy time away in a sunny, but still homey atmosphere.

Big rigs are welcome here with full hook-up sites that are maximum of 80 feet. Take a free shuttle to the beach, enjoy a free pancake breakfast, or let Fifi play at KampK9. Kids will enjoy a hayride, jumping pillow or playground. End your day with an evening on the KOA Patio and share stories of the day’s adventures.

Some nearby venues include The Carolina Opry, Medieval Times Dinner and Tournament, Broadway at the Beach, or Family Kingdom Amusement Park.

7. Santa Cruz/Monterey Bay KOA – Watsonville, CA

With 300 days of sunshine a year, what’s not to like about this KOA campground? Enjoy the pool or catch a ride on the KOA Express Fun Train. Kids will love the playground, climbing the coconut palm trees, renting banana bikes, or hanging out in the game room. Fido can play in the Kamp K9 Dog Park and Mom and Dad can soak in the hot tub or enjoy a game of horseshoes.

Explore the area with a trip to the Monterey Bay Aquarium, Fisherman’s Wharf, Santa Cruz Boardwalk, or one of the many local wineries. Watch an evening movie at the outdoor cinema or sit around the campfire theatre. Mom can take a day off from cooking by ordering a freshly baked pizza delivered to the campsite.

Full hook-up sites include free Wi-Fi and cable TV, plus picnic tables and fire rings. Sites are 90 feet maximum length. No worries if you don’t have an RV. You can rent an Airstream or a fully furnished deluxe cabin or camping cabin.

8. Hot Springs National Park KOA—Hot Springs, AR

Located in the foothills of the Ouachita Mountains, Hot Springs National Park KOA offers many amenities and provides visitors with plenty of activities outside the park as well.

With full hook-ups and a maximum length of 70 feet, even the big rigs can find a spot here. RVers can enjoy free Wi-Fi and cable TV, a dog park, snack bar, fishing, and a tour/shuttle bus to off-site destinations. Don’t forget to check out hiking trails, local tours, and the best breakfast in the region at Grandpa’s Griddle.

The campground is not far from Hot Springs National Park and the historic downtown area where you can enjoy the thermal waters of Bathhouse Row. Explore history, browse art galleries, and shop in nearby Hot Spring. Also enjoy Magic Springs & Crystal Falls, a water and theme park, Oaklawn racetrack, the Belle of Hot Springs, a 250-passenger riverboat, crystal hunting, fishing, and boating.

9. Corbin/Laurel Lake KOA – Corbin, KY

Known as the Niagara of the South, where you can see the famous “Moonbow,” Corbin/Laurel Lake KOA is a great year-round park. Close to Laurel Lake and Cumberland Falls State Resort Park, you can view the most impressive waterfall east of the Rockies. The moonbow is a rainbow created by the moon instead of the sun. Visit the Harland Sanders Café and Museum or the Big South Fork Scenic Railway in Sterns.

Also, you can visit Daniel Boon Country and Cumberland Gap National Historical Park, where Daniel Boone cut his way west in 1769. Nearby you’ll find rafting, horseback riding, hiking, and canoeing.

The camp provides numerous shade trees, swimming in the pool, free Wi-Fi and cable TV, as well as a Bark Park for your furry friends. Full hook-ups are available for RVs and are 80 feet length maximum. Take a half-mile hike to Laurel Lake or a two-mile drive to a public access boat ramp. The lake is known for excellent fishing of Large Mouth Bass, Walleye, and Trout. It’s also a great place for water skiing, jet skiing and other types of water sports.

10. Alamogordo/White Sands KOA – Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo/White Sands KOA is a great place to base camp while exploring Southern New Mexico. Nestled in the Tularosa Basin, the park boasts a large rec room and covered patio for group events.

With full hook-ups, free Wi-Fi and cable TV, 100 foot site lengths, even the biggest rigs can enjoy the park’s many amenities. Beat the heat with a dip in the seasonal pool or enjoy sand sledding down gypsum dunes at White Sands National Park, a 20-mile drive from the campground.

Don’t miss visiting the New Mexico Museum of Space History and learn about New Mexico’s role in the US space program through interactive exhibits. Explore ancient rock drawings at the Three Rivers Petroglyph Site, 30 miles north, or take a stroll through the Alameda Park Zoo. Check out the Heart of the Desert’s award-winning pistachios and wines, grown at Eagle Ranch. The farm is the site of New Mexico’s oldest and largest producing pistachio groves.

