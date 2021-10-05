Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

10 Best Yuma RV Parks And Resorts

Until recently, snowbirds were usually retirees. But with the increase in opportunities to work online, the number of younger snowbirds is on the rise.

Yuma, Arizona is a popular destination for wintering among RV snowbirds, thanks to its desert climate and year-round sunshine. In fact, Yuma is even recognized as the sunniest city in the world!

There are plenty of campgrounds and RV parks near Yuma to choose from, including several options for those 55 and over. We listed 10 of the best Yuma RV parks below, but you can find even more RV parks with a quick search on Campground Reviews or while planning your travels with RV LIFE Pro.

1. Villa Alameda RV Resort

Rating: 9.1 stars

9.1 stars Reviews: 7 reviews Villa Alameda RV Resort could be your new winter home. This luxurious Yuma RV park is perfect for 55-and-over snowbirds. The lots are large with concrete patios and walkways, gravel driveways, and beautiful landscaping. This park’s 302 back-in sites feature full hookups plus some great amenities including Wi-Fi, cable TV, a heated swimming pool and spa, outdoor activity areas, recreation hall, restrooms with showers, and onsite laundry.



2. The Palms RV Resort

Rating: 8.8 stars

8.8 stars Reviews: 71 reviews The Palms RV Resort is another great resort for those 55 and over. This RV park is located on 60 acres within the City of Yuma. With 453 large lots, you will be sure to feel comfortable whether you rent or own. The lushly landscaped grounds invite you to walk around the active adult community. This Yuma RV park has all the amenities you could want including two heated swimming pools, two spas, tennis and shuffleboard courts, a fitness center, onsite massage, an abundance of hobby style activities, an exciting selection of classes, restrooms with showers, onsite laundry, and two fenced, grassy pet parks!

3. Sunset Palm RV Park

Jennifer lives with her husband and their two cocker spaniels in a 29′ trailer in Mexico. She is one half of DashboardDrifters.com and the founder of RVSpotDrop, a web service for full time RVers.