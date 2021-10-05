Free 7 Day Trial RV GPS App RV Trip Planner Campground Reviews RV Maintenance Free 7 Day Trial ×

10 Best Yuma RV Parks And Resorts

by Jennifer Jennings
RV site at Yuma RV parks

The Palms RV Resort. Photo: Campground Reviews

Until recently, snowbirds were usually retirees. But with the increase in opportunities to work online, the number of younger snowbirds is on the rise. 

Yuma, Arizona is a popular destination for wintering among RV snowbirds, thanks to its desert climate and year-round sunshine. In fact, Yuma is even recognized as the sunniest city in the world!

There are plenty of campgrounds and RV parks near Yuma to choose from, including several options for those 55 and over. We listed 10 of the best Yuma RV parks below, but you can find even more RV parks with a quick search on Campground Reviews or while planning your travels with RV LIFE Pro.

1. Villa Alameda RV Resort

  • Rating: 9.1 stars
  • Reviews: 7 reviews
 

Villa Alameda RV Resort could be your new winter home. This luxurious Yuma RV park is perfect for 55-and-over snowbirds. The lots are large with concrete patios and walkways, gravel driveways, and beautiful landscaping.

This park’s 302 back-in sites feature full hookups plus some great amenities including Wi-Fi, cable TV, a heated swimming pool and spa, outdoor activity areas, recreation hall, restrooms with showers, and onsite laundry. 

2. The Palms RV Resort

  • Rating: 8.8 stars
  • Reviews: 71 reviews

 

The Palms RV Resort is another great resort for those 55 and over. This RV park is located on 60 acres within the City of Yuma. With 453 large lots, you will be sure to feel comfortable whether you rent or own. The lushly landscaped grounds invite you to walk around the active adult community. 

This Yuma RV park has all the amenities you could want including two heated swimming pools, two spas, tennis and shuffleboard courts, a fitness center, onsite massage, an abundance of hobby style activities, an exciting selection of classes, restrooms with showers, onsite laundry, and two fenced, grassy pet parks!

3. Sunset Palm RV Park

  • Rating: 8.5 stars
  • Reviews: 11 reviews

 

Sunset Palm RV Park is perfect for the permanent snowbird. This resort is a 55-plus park that is close to nearby parks, shopping, and entertainment. 

The Yuma RV park has great amenities including full hookups, WiFi, satellite TV, a heated pool and spa, onsite laundry, recreation room and planned activities, spots for big rigs, restrooms with showers, and a pet area. 

sunrise over Yuma RV parks

4. Rancho Rialto RV Resort

  • Rating: 8.2 stars
  • Reviews: 11 reviews
 
You’ll feel right at home at the 55-plus Rancho Rialto RV Resort! This Yuma RV park is located in the foothills and surrounded by gorgeous views and amazing conveniences. This property is also completely walled and gated, making it private and safe. 
 
This park has some great 5-star amenities including a recreation center, swimming pool and spa, tennis courts, shuffleboard, exercise room, lots of outdoor activities, onsite laundry, and doggy parks
 

5. Desert Holiday RV Park

  • Rating: 8.1 stars
  • Reviews: 16 reviews

 

Stay at Desert Holiday RV Park to experience all that Yuma has to offer. This perfectly located RV park is within walking distance of shopping and restaurants. Along with an abundance of onsite activities, this Yuma RV park is close to other entertainment such as fishing in the Colorado River, day trips to Mexico, golf courses, sand dunes, and much more. 

The amenities at this 55-plus RV park include indoor and outdoor classes and activities, an exercise room, a swimming pool and spa, potlucks and special dinners, and yoga. 

6. Copper Mountain RV Park

  • Rating: 8.1 stars
  • Reviews: 24 reviews
 

Copper Mountain RV Park is located in Tacna, Arizona, which is part of Yuma County. This RV park is your perfect getaway spot to bring ATVs and other toys. It is located just far enough away to enjoy wide-open spaces that are perfect for adventures.  This RV park offers wide roads, excellent views of the desert, and fun nights of music.

Their amenities include large spaces with full hookups, satellite TV, Wi-Fi, onsite laundry, complimentary coffee and water, outdoor activities, ATV trail access, and a dog park. 

Yuma RV park - copper mountain

7. Tier Drop RV Park

  • Rating: 8.0 stars
  • Reviews: 13 reviews
 

Tier Drop RV Park is a family-owned and operated RV park located just outside of Yuma in the town of Wellton, Arizona. This RV park is a golf-lover’s paradise as Wellton has two 18-hole golf courses. This Yuma RV park has 189 spacious, full hookup sites that have access to cable and landline phone hookups. In addition, this park has access to individual locked boxes for your mail!

Other amenities include a heated pool and spa, a clubhouse and pool room, onsite laundry, outdoor activities, weekly church services, planned activities, potluck dinners and park breakfasts, and holiday celebrations. 

sunset over RV park

Photo from Campground Reviews

8. Foothill Village RV Resort

  • Rating: 7.8 stars
  • Reviews: 15 reviews
 
Foothill Village RV Resort is located in East Yuma, which is also known as “The Foothills” area. This year-round park is a Thousand Trails RV park with 160 sites and a big resort atmosphere; and it’s perfectly placed for an easy walk to restaurants, shops, and a grocery store. If you are looking for more excitement, this park is close to two casinos, the mall, and Mexico. 
 
This Yuma RV park has great amenities for snowbirds including a swimming pool and spa, shuffleboard, restrooms with showers, a picnic and BBQ area, a game room, and a library! For the digital nomad, they have high-speed internet and Wi-Fi options available as well. 

9. Cocopah Bend RV and Golf Resort

  • Rating: 7.2 stars
  • Reviews: 54 reviews

 

Cocopah Bend RV and Golf Resort is situated along the Colorado River near Yuma, Arizona with 300 acres of adult playground. All of their sites are extra-large, making them perfect for big rigs or big groups of friends. You might never need to leave this stunning park boasting 6.8 miles of trails and a 2.5-acre pet area. 

This Yuma RV park offers several amenities including a large heated swimming pool and spa, a shaded outdoor lounge and eating area, a ballroom, card room, well-equipped hobby activity shops, outdoor activities, tennis and pickleball courts, an 18-hole USGA rated public golf course, fitness center, onsite restaurant, and a convenience store. This resort is also well set up for snowbirds and has mail services and an ATM. 

10. Yuma Lakes RV Resort

  • Rating: 7.1 stars
  • Reviews: 14 reviews

 

Yuma Lakes RV Resort is a beautiful, tranquil park, perfect for a winter season in the sun. This park is only minutes from Mexico – an ideal location if you want to try RVing in Mexico – and just 10 miles from Yuma. Here you can camp among the shade trees and fish in the stocked lake or Colorado River. 

The resort amenities include a heated swimming pool and spa, shuffleboard, clubhouse, stocked fishing pond, security, bocce ball, and it’s pet friendly! 

Find more Yuma RV parks and resorts

For all of your camping and trip planning needs, look no further than Campground Reviews and RV Trip Wizard. Campground Reviews is a trusted source of campground and RV park reviews offered by camping and RV enthusiasts just like you. With its accompanying RV LIFE App, RV Trip Wizard gets you to your camping destinations utilizing RV-friendly routes specific to your RV and travel preferences.

