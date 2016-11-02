13 Attractions RVers Can Experience Along U.S. I-75

83 SHARES 4.7k VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

Every year, the I-75 leads millions of RVers from the North of Canada and the U.S. Mid-West to the warmer South. While there are countless of things to see along this Interstate all year, we highlight a series of latest developments and existing attractions to provide a fresh adventure for your travels.

Michigan

The Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum

Approximately 40 miles from the I-75 at Detroit in Grand Rapids, this iconic museum has undergone an eight-month, multi-million dollar renovation with new exhibits including rare artifacts, short films, interactive kiosks, and a replica of the White House Oval Office. Additionally, exhibits reflecting the life of First Lady Betty Ford is showcased.

Polk Penguin Conservation Center

Heading south from Flint on the I-75 in Auburn Hills, RVers may want to visit the new Polk Penguin Conservation Center. The facility spans 33,000-square-feet and was opened by the Detroit Zoo in the spring of 2016. What’s more, it consists of a 326,000-gallon, 25-foot-deep aquatic environment. As a result, visitors can observe more than 80 penguins of four species in their habitat.

The Gilmore Car Museum

For car aficionados traveling south through Flint, perhaps take a 90 minute drive off the I-75 to The Gilmore Car Museum in Hickory Corners. More than 400 vintage vehicles are on display and various new exhibits are held. Further, visitors will appreciate The Golden Age of Sports Cars that`s showcased until April 2017. The display includes several of the most sought after sports cars in the world. Classics include actor Nicolas Cage’s 1967 Ferrari 275/GTB 4, the race-inspired 1955 Mercedes Benz Gull Wing, and an authentic 1967 Shelby Cobra 427. If you can’t make it here to see these classics, one of the unique festivals you should visit is the Woodward Dream Cruise, held every August in Detroit.

Ohio

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force

Located outside of Dayton, The National Museum of the U.S Air Force now features the new Space, Presidential, Research & Development and Global Reach Building with four galleries. These include experimental aircraft such as the delta-winged XB-70 Valkyrie supersonic bomber, the hypersonic X-15 rocket plane and the YF-23 Black Widow II. Also, there’s The William E. Boeing Presidential Gallery, which displays aircraft once used by several U.S. Presidents.

The Donut Trail

Wine and culinary trails are not uncommon attractions in several states, but a Donut Trail? The communities in Butler County now offer such a route. Just 15 miles from the I-75, the route was finalized in January 2016. It consists of nine donut shops, each offering fresh, original creations.

Airstream Factory Tours

While not a new attraction, it just might be a new and exciting one for Airstream owners interested in learning how these iconic trailers are built. Approximately seven miles from the I-75, facility tours are available Monday to Friday and enjoy the ¾-mile walking tour to see production in full swing.

If you feel like going off the beaten’ path on your way to a destination in the south (or when heading north back home), perhaps discover Amish Country in Holmes County in the Northeastern part of Ohio. Camping opportunities are also plentiful in the State.

Kentucky

The Ark Encounter

The Ark Encounter in Williamstown is a life-size version of Noah’s Ark and constructed according to biblical dimensions. In addition to standing seven stories and being more than 500 feet in length, the Christian fundamentalist theme park has three decks of exhibits, an Ararat Ridge Zoo, daily animal shows, live entertainment, and a two-story restaurant.

James E. Pepper Distillery

The Georgetown Trading Co. recently announced plans to renovate the historic building of the James E. Pepper distillery in Lexington. This was once a thriving Whisky distillery from the late 1800s to the 1950s and plans unfolded in recent years to restore the site. Highlights are to include a distillery, museum and tourist destination. The grand opening for the facility is planned for mid-2017.

Wilderness Trail Distillery

The creator of sweet mash bourbon-whisky and other spirits, The Wilderness Trail Distillery recently opened a new facility and visitor’s center in September 2016. Located in Danville, an hour south of Lexington and the I-75, the distillery houses the first craft distillery rick house in the State.

Tennessee

Thunder Road Wine Trail

RVers should take a detour along the recently developed Thunder Road Wine Trail that highlights five award-winning wineries. Just north of Knoxville, the route leads 140 miles from Thunder Road in Maynardville (with many choices of campgrounds) to Copperhead Road in Butler. Seen here is a local winery in Butler.

Chattanooga Whiskey Company’s Tennessee Stillhouse

Enjoy more spirited experiences at Chattanooga Whiskey Company’s Tennessee Stillhouse. This facility in Chattanooga has recently opened for tours and tastings. It’s just across the street from the Chattanooga Choo Choo Complex and tasting samples are available.

While there are many things to do in Knoxville, pay homage to fallen of The Civil War. Especially relevant is the East Tennessee Historical Society Museum and Confederate Memorial Hall. Another attraction is the popular Market Square.

Georgia

Etowah Indian Mounds State Historic Site

Located at exit 288 in Cartersville, RVers can visit The Etowah Indian Mounds State Historic Site. This is where they can explore the most intact Mississippian culture site in the Southeast. The National Historic Landmark was home to several thousand Native Americans and is now rich in artifacts. Additionally, this site spans 54 acres and includes six earthen mounds, a plaza, village site, and borrow pits.

Take a Break from I-75; Follow U.S. Route 27

Georgia is full of experiences and one way to discover the richness of this region is to utilize RV trip planning apps and navigate a route along Highway 27. What’s more, the route runs parallel to the I-75 with camping options, rural southern towns, state parks, plus Civil War and military history attractions along the way.

Lane Southern Orchards

Just five minutes west of the I75 at exit 142 in Fort Valley is Lane Southern Orchards, an ideal place to stop, shop, and savour Georgia’s sweet peaches. Once here, visitors here can experience the inner workings of a farm operation and enjoy The Peach Tree Café, on-site market and seven-acre Corn Maze.