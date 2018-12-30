15 Luxurious RV Resorts For Those 55 And Older

1 SHARES 71 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

Some RVers prefer a more quiet setting without kids running around everywhere. These 55-and-older RV parks are dedicated to traveling seniors and they have some fabulous amenities.

1. Sunny Acres RV Park, Las Cruces, New Mexico

Seniors and snowbirds love Southern New Mexico for its sunny year-round weather. This RV park is ideally located in Las Cruces with easy access to Interstate 10, I-25, and US-70.

The resort is 12 acres large and has 40-foot-wide spaces with full hookups. You’ll appreciate the wide gravel roads, laundry room, restrooms, and meeting room facilities. Discounts are available if you’re a member of AAA, AARP, Good Sam, or Escapees.

2. Waters Edge RV Resort, Punta Gorda, Florida

Southern Florida is another hot spot for senior RVers. Waters Edge RV Resort is a popular favorite for its central location between Sarasota and Fort Myers in Punta Gorda.

The resort surrounds a 20-acre fishing lake with over 100 RV sites for rent and for sale. They have activities planned throughout the year; from November through March, the events range from golf and water aerobics to game nights and Bingo.

The community comes together to celebrate events like Thanksgiving dinner, a Super Bowl party, and even a cribbage tournament. If you’re staying long-term, join them on an organized trip like dinner theater, a ladies’ luncheon, fishing, casino trips, or cruises.

3. Voyager Resort & RV Park, Tucson, Arizona

Voyager Resort is a quick stop off I-10 near Tuscon with over 1,500 spaces for RVs. The gated RV park has full hookup sites as well as park homes and hotel rooms.

The resort has their own bar and grill, 9-hole golf course, and heated pools. They also have outdoor sports like pickleball, volleyball, tennis, shuffleboard, and horseshoe pits.

4. Venture In RV Resort, Show Low, Arizona

A scenic drive north of Tucson will lead you to this resort in the White Mountains of Eastern Arizona. The RV park is at 6,300 feet in elevation and opens seasonally from May through October.

Some of the best trout fishing in the state is within a half-hour drive. Their facilities include a game room, laundry, a clubhouse, library, and access to bike and hiking trails.

5. Lakewood RV Resort, Flat Rock, North Carolina

Lakewood Resort lies off Interstate 26 in the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina. Their large shaded sites include full hookups, concrete patios, picnic tables, and WiFi. Discounts are offered for members of AAA, Good Sam, FMCA, and for seniors.

They also have a clubhouse, a large heated swimming pool, a catch and release fishing pond, and a dining area with a full kitchen. The resort is a quick drive to downtown Hendersonville, the local Cracker Barrel, and the Blue Ridge Parkway.

6. Caliente Springs Resort, Desert Hot Springs, California

This mineral springs resort in the hot and dry California desert is a true oasis. Caliente Springs Resort has hot tubs you can soak in along with matchless views of the San Jacinto Mountains.

Their sites are big-rig friendly and have full hookups and spacious patio pads. Cable TV and WiFi are available as well as laundry facilities, a clubhouse, and a couple of grassy, fenced dog areas.

7. Palm Creek Golf & RV Resort, Casa Grande, Arizona

Palm Creek Golf & RV Resort is minutes from Interstate 10 and the Sonoran National Monument. They have over 2200 RV sites, park homes, and activities to keep you busy all winter.

You can play pickleball, tennis, billiards, or a round of golf on their 18-hole course. Afterward, cool off in one of their three swimming pools or Jacuzzis and soak in the mountain views. They also have card games, lawn bowling, and special events planned every week.

8. Mesa Spirit RV Resort, Arizona

Mesa Spirit RV Resort is about an hour north of Palm Creek Resort in Old Town Mesa. They have over 1,800 full hookup sites as well as park models for rent and for sale.

They host seasonal activities and amenities including a pool, fitness center, and laundry room. The historic town has lots to see and do including Mesa Grande Cultural Park and Papago Park.

9. Olde Mill Stream RV Resort, Umatilla, Florida

Central Florida has year-round sunshine and close access to big-name attractions like Disney World. Olde Mill Resort is about an hour north of Orlando with 427 sites, each with a concrete pad, picnic table, and full hookups.

The landscaped resort has mature trees, grass, shrubs, flowers, and lampposts that light up after dark. The Rec Hall and Clubhouse house their laundry room, billiards and more. They’re within a day drive of attractions like Disney World, Universal Studios, and Gatorland.

10. Mission Bell RV Resort, Mission, Texas

In Southern Texas, Mission Bell Resort is only minutes from the US-Mexico border. Their amenities range from two saltwater heated pools to a dog park and a pet wash station.

Guests can also make full use of their laundry room, picnic areas, and library. Their current activity schedule lists a little something for everyone from Bingo and potlucks to quilt making and cribbage.

11. Pegg’s Adult RV Park, Long Beach, Washington

The Long Beach Peninsula is a scenic stretch of the Washington Coast. One of the most popular age-qualified resorts on the peninsula is Pegg’s Adult RV Park in Oceanside. From your campsite, it’s an easy walk through the dunes to reach the sandy ocean beach.

Long Beach claims home to the longest continuous beach in the country that you can drive on (at 28 miles). This area has lots of museums and local shops and restaurants, and every August they host the International Kite Festival. I highly recommend visiting the wacky and wonderful Marsh’s Free Museum to see Jake the Alligator Man, their quirky gifts, and antique coin-operated machines.

12. Uncompahgre River RV Park, Olathe, Colorado

Uncompahgre RV Park lies on the Western Slope of the Rocky Mountains. The riverside park is only about a half-hour from Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park and makes a perfect home base while you hike and explore the area.

If you’re not bringing the RV, you can rent one of their cabins or luxury alpine fifth wheels. They have local artistic wooden sculptures throughout the park as well as a pond and a book exchange.

13. Tropic Winds RV Resort, Harlingen, Texas

Tropic Winds RV Resort is less than an hour from South Padre Island on the Gulf Coast. The resort includes over 500+ RV sites along with a swimming pool and spa, fitness center, and a clubhouse.

The RV park is open all year with daily, weekly, and monthly sites available. You can learn more about Tropic Winds Resort on RV Park Reviews.

14. 81 Palms Senior RV Resort, Deming, New Mexico

You don’t have to venture far off I-10 to reach 81 Palms Resort in Deming. The senior resort has 106 long pull-thru sites with full hookups and access to their community amenities. They have spotless restrooms and hot showers, an indoor heated swimming pool, coin-operated laundry, and a pet run.

They’re a quick drive to a few state parks including Rock Hound, City of Rocks, and Pancho Villa State Parks. The town of Deming also has some great local shops and a historical museum to browse.

15. Sunflower Resort, Surprise, Arizona

North of Phoenix, Sunflower Resort offers RV parking in addition to resort-style amenities. They have a swimming pool and spa, a Tiki patio bar with Happy Hour, an on-site salon and spa, and various activities like water aerobics, ping pong, tennis, and pickleball.

The resort is close to a golf course, as well as the NHL Phoenix Coyotes arena and NFL Arizona Cardinals Stadium at the nearby Glendale Sports Complex. If you plan on boating or fishing, you can easily reach Lake Pleasant about a half-hour north.

