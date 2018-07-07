How To Get The Most Out Of Your AAA Discounts

0 SHARES 54 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

Having a membership to AAA can be a lifesaver in case your car or RV breaks down and you need roadside assistance, but did you know that members can also get discounts on everything from shopping to lodging? Taking advantage of all their included discounts can pay for your membership in itself, even if you don’t end up needing their services on the side of the highway.

Save money on products and services

Browse their website at AAA.com/discounts to see all of your local discounts and filter them by category, from lodging and dining to health and shopping. Some of their big retail partners include NAPA Auto Parts, 1-800-Flowers, Dell Computers, HP.com, Reebok Outlet Stores, Crocs, Sprint, Papa John’s, Sears Optical, LensCrafters, and the UPS store. They also provide AAA Prescription Savings that can save up to 75% off medicine for you and your pet.

As a member, you can also save on activities and entertainment, including tickets to the Blue Man Group, Six Flags, San Diego Zoo, LEGOLAND California Resort, and Universal Studios Hollywood. Hotels like Hilton and Marriott as well as rental companies like Penske and Hertz also give AAA members a percentage off their rates.

How to find AAA discounts while you’re traveling

AAA has useful online Travel Guides for members who want to save as much as possible while they’re on the road. These guides have helpful links to all of the area’s hotels, campgrounds, attractions, restaurants and more.

The easiest way to find RV parks that offer a AAA discount is by planning your route on RV Trip Wizard. You can filter RV parks by affiliation, including AAA, Good Sam Club, KOA, Passport America, and Thousand Trails.

Since many local businesses are affiliated with AAA, it’s always a good idea to ask if they offer a discount before you pay the full price. Some companies offer AAA discounts but only for certain products or services. Also, keep in mind that AAA discounts can vary by region. For more information on the member discounts in your area, see their website at AAA.com/discounts.

