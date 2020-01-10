0 SHARES 78 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

There’s no doubt about it: the shiny silver bullets are beautiful. But what’s it like to camp in one? If you’ve ever wanted to find out, the AutoCamp Airstream experience is one way to try before buying.

Their elegance and style is reminiscent of something that Steve Jobs might have designed. But to those of us who’ve never owned one, it’s natural to question the Airstream trailers’ high ticket price. Is it really worth the cost? Now there’s a way to find out, without the expense of actually buying one.

The AutoCamp Airstream Experience Goes National

AutoCamp wants to make it easy for people to experience the outdoors–and get the ultimate Airstream experience in the process. In California and now, Cape Cod, the company has built high end, stylish “outdoor hotels” with Airstream suites, luxury camping tents and swanky clubhouses.

You’ll find AutoCamp in prime outdoorsy destinations like Santa Barbara, California’s Russian River Valley, Yosemite National Park and most recently, Cape Cod. A surge of investment money late last year is positioning the company to expand to more locations across North America and eventually, the world.

Tin Can Tourists Inspire a Luxury Brand

AutoCamp Santa Barbara is the company’s first location. It’s located on an iconic piece of California coastline real estate, originally developed in 1915 when the Santa Barbara city council was convinced the earliest tin can tourists would stop for a night in their town. They were right. In 1922 automobile driving tourists with handmade camper car caravans started flocking to the campground in droves. Today, the modern AutoCamp Santa Barbara experience sits on the exact same property where it all began.

What Makes AutoCamp So Special?

This isn’t your typical RV park. Each AutoCamp location offers a back-to-nature, high-end Airstream camping experience in 31-foot trailers exclusively designed by Airstream. Rentals have luxury amenities like ultra modern bedding with memory foam mattresses, organic bedding, cozy lounging and dining furniture and private outdoor area with fire pit. Although you won’t get an actual stovetop in your rental, you will have a microwave, electric kettle, french press, microwave, mini refrigerator, bottle opener, corkscrew, matches, dishware, and utensils.

AutoCamp destinations also have a huge, modern clubhouse designed in the swanky mid-century modern look that’s distinctively modern rustic. There’s a lounge, indoor fireplace, comfy seating, a bar with taps serving craft beer, kombucha, and wine, a communal dining table, restaurant, retail shop, and restrooms with luxury showers.

Perhaps one of the biggest bonuses of paying for an AutoCamp Airstream experience is that you won’t have to deal with any of the hassles and challenges of RV ownership. Forget dumping the holding tanks. You won’t even have to tow it down the highway. AutoCamp is all about making the outdoors easy peasy, with none of the pitfalls of RV camping.

Watch for More Swanky Airstream Camping Experiences

Last year TIME named the Yosemite AutoCamp location one of the World’s Greatest Places. Investors noticed, and are flocking to boost the brand to a global expansion. The company just received a $115M investment boost, and Airstream has committed to building more of the exclusive AutoCamp trailers. The two brands have partnered since 2016 when AutoCamp Santa Barbara launched.

“Building on our successful partnership with AutoCamp allows Airstream to get a foothold in the $218 billion hospitality industry, where we can directly compete with the likes of hotels, Airbnbs, and VRBOs,” said Bob Wheeler, Airstream president and CEO, in a company press release. “AutoCamp’s best-in-class approach directly aligns with our premium brand expectations. We’re excited to build on our previous success together.”