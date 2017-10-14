Tee It Up In The Brainerd Lakes Region Of Northern Minnesota

0 SHARES 49 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

Brainerd, Minnesota is mostly known for its snowy weather and the legend of Paul Bunyan. However, there are some excellent golf courses and other outdoor recreational activities throughout this area north of the Twin Cities.

The Preserve is one of northern Minnesota’s quality golf courses. Though most visitors remember the fabulous view offered from the clubhouse deck, the course is always in great shape, known for its scenic elevated tees and lightning-fast greens.

This 18-hole, par-72 championship course stretches to 6,611 yards, and is strategically placed in some of Minnesota’s best forest and wetlands. Scenic elevated tees offer a spectacular experience of nature’s beauty. In 2010, Golfweek Magazine named it the ‘Best Course You Can Play in Minnesota.’

Just down the road is RV Resort Village. Located on 55 acres in the heart of the Brainerd Lakes region, this resort features 60 sites, coupled with paved asphalt streets and driveways, along with concrete pads on most sites.

The rural setting makes for a very quiet park. The pet-friendly resort offers full hook-ups, nearby walking trails, WiFi and other amenities.

The motorhome sites overlook a large man-made pond with fountains. All sites are oversized to accommodate the biggest RVs with slideouts and awnings; most sites are a minimum of 50-feet wide by 100-feet long.

There is a designated section for Class A motorhomes as well as back-in sites for fifth wheels, travel trailers, and park models.

The resort clubhouse is all about entertaining and relaxing. The spacious facility offers a lounge with kitchen, outdoor patio, fitness center, event room for friendly gatherings, large-screen HD TVs, and laundry facilities.

A popular area attraction is Paul Bunyan Land. This amusement park offers more than 40 rides and attractions including the Pioneer Village and Petting Barn, which is spread over 23 acres. The historic Charles A. Lindbergh home is also worth a visit, as is the Northern Trackers Railroad Club.

For more information on the Brainerd Lakes area, visit ExploreBrainerdLakes.com.