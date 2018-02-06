The Benefits Of A Portable Propane Campfire

0 SHARES 157 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

Nothing could replace the smell and sound of a real campfire, but a portable propane fire is a useful alternative at campgrounds where burn bans are in effect.

Camco—a popular RV products manufacturer—makes a Little Red and Big Red Campfire that you can use almost anywhere. They’re easy to set up and don’t produce any smoke or ash.

The portable campfires put out decent heat (up to 65,000 BTUs per hour) and have an adjustable flow regulator. They can also be used with a cooktop (sold separately) to boil water or cook with a frying pan.

To set them up you simply put the portable campfires on a flat surface, remove the lid, and lay the fake wood logs in place. Then you attach the included propane hose to a standard LP cylinder, making sure the connection is tight to prevent gas leaks, turn your propane gas and regulator on low, and ignite the fire by holding a flame near the burner ring.

They can easily be put out by switching off your propane and regulator. Allow the fire to completely cool down before moving it or storing it away. Storage is also convenient; the campfire is made with its own compact carrying case with security latches.

iRV2 member xrated bought their own Big Red Campfire recently and shared their thoughts on this forum:

“I’ve grown tired of the hassle with bringing firewood to a campground and having to buy wood from them. Don’t get me wrong, I understand the reasoning behind not bringing in firewood from other counties, etc. but it’s still a hassle to not be able to bring your own wood…..that you know will burn well and not have to worry about being green or wet and struggling with getting the fire lit. So, I bought this…… 65,000 BTU when full on, but of course there is an adjustable flow regulator that allows it to be set to a lower setting. And the good news is, if you are camping in an area that has a burn ban in effect, this can still be used because it can be turned off instantly. I may have to buy some “spray smoke” smell for a dose of reality though!

Portable propane fires have many benefits:

You can use them in places where in-ground campfires are not allowed (which can be especially useful during the summer when there are more burn bans in effect)

They’re faster and easier to set up than regular campfires

No smoke, ash, or smell of burning wood

No hassle of buying or transporting firewood

No worry of leaving the fire unattended or the firewood getting wet

You’ll always have a campfire, no matter where you go

Camco’s propane campfires are available in two sizes: Little Red (with a 11 ¼-inch fire tray diameter) and Big Red (13 ¼ inches). The Little Red Campfire comes with an 8-foot long propane hose and costs about $120 on Amazon. A 10-foot propane hose is included with their Big Red Campfire, which retails for $165 on Amazon.



