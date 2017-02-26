Car-Free Full-time RV Travel is Possible. Here’s how.

0 SHARES 2 VIEWS Share Tweet

The RV purchase is the biggest acquisition new enthusiasts will make for full-time RV travel. Following closely behind that expense is a secondary vehicle to get around town. The vast majority of people assume that traveling without a toad would be impossible, but a couple from California is proving otherwise.

No Tow Car? No Problem They Say

Toting two sets of wheels around the country isn’t cheap during full-time RV travel. Insurance, fuel and maintenance costs make this a major expense. After reviewing the pros and cons of a toad, one California couple decided to try car-free full-time RV travel in their 35 foot, 1999 Fleetwood Bounder 34V. Nearly one year later, they’re still glad they did.

Maya, 39, and Ryan, 36, are from San Francisco. During their careers in the health care and retail grocery industries, they commuted with Pedego electric bicycles and shared one car. When they decided to work remotely and give life on the road a try, friends and family thought they were crazy to try car-free full-time RV travel. But this car-free RVing couple knew better.

“Having a car would make things more complicated for us,” Maya writes in their blog, Bike-Cook-Explore.com. Between their 35′ motorhome that could only tow 3,500 pounds and concerns about the towing a vehicle, the couple instinctively knew that only having electric bikes would be better than towing their Prius. “Thinking we want to have a car every once in awhile hasn’t outweighed the benefits of not bringing one with us,” says Maya.

Full-timers Choose Electric Bicycles Over a Toad

Although many would question whether or not an electric bike would replace a RV toad, Maya and Ryan seem content with their car-less decision. For instance, the couple loves to see new towns by bicycle as it’s a totally different experience than touring from the confines of a car. “We love being outdoors and the fresh air,” says Maya. “There’s nothing like being out in the open on a bicycle. Having a car window rolled down is not the same experience.”

Electric bikes make it easy to get around no matter what kind of shape a person is in. “Our e-bikes have throttles on them, so you don’t have to pedal. Other than keeping your balance, there isn’t much effort involved,” she explains. Although there is a motor to assist on steep hills and in strong winds, users can also pedal and ride it like a normal bike, which is one of the top tips for staying fit on the road.

Even bad weather isn’t really a big deal. When Mother Nature doesn’t cooperate, or if they need to take their two dogs to the vet, this Northern California couple will rent a car or take a taxi. On a few occasions when the distance was too great for the 50-mile distance their e-bikes can go on a single charge, they just unhooked the RV and drove to their destination.

Car-Free Full-time RV Travel Tips for Newbies

Car-free full-time RV travel doesn’t have to be expensive, complicated or exhausting. “There are many different ways to travel without a toad if you choose a motorhome as your RV,” says Maya.

Here’s how she advises people do it:

Buy a motorhome that’s small enough that it will fit into most places you want to visit. Be willing to park nearby and walk a little if necessary.

Rent a car when needed.

Buy a motorcycle, scooter or a regular bicycle.

You don’t need to buy $3,000 electric bikes. You can find an electric bike for a few hundred dollars or you can pay even more than we did. It depends on what type of terrain you are riding and how far you need to go.

When you’re looking at places to visit, check out their public transportation options.

RVers are wonderful, friendly, generous people. When we tell people we don’t have a car, we often receive offers for rides . . . even to borrow their car.

Even when RVers offer to give them a lift, Maya and Ryan prefer two-wheeled travel. “But it’s great to have so many nice people willing to help. If you can make friends and give someone a couple bucks for gas, you can get anywhere you need with the help of the RVing community,” she says.