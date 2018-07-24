10 Casino RV Parks Where You Can Stay & Play

0 SHARES 29 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

Many casinos are not only RV-friendly but they have their own RV resort with an extensive list of amenities. These are some of the best places to park and try your luck at the slots or table games.

1. Lakeside Casino and RV Park, Nevada

This casino in Pahrump is a quiet place to stay west of Las Vegas. They have 159 full hookup RV sites that surround a 7-acre man-made lake stocked with bass for fishing.

The lake has a waterfall, dock, boat launch, and sandy beach. RVers can also use their swimming pool, hot tub, and frisbee golf course.

2. The Mill Casino Hotel & RV Park, Oregon

The Mill Casino overlooks Coos Bay on the Oregon Coast just off the scenic Highway 101. They have a range of RV sites with full hookups including pull-throughs with bayfront views.

The casino provides a free shuttle service up to the casino or into town. RVers can also access their fitness room, pool, showers, laundry, and spa.

3. Quinault Beach Resort & Casino, Washington

Quinault Casino only has dry campsites, but they are still the best deal you’ll find on the Washington Coast at only $5 a night ($15 on Friday and Saturday). Guests can stay up to 14 days at a time and use the swimming pool for an additional fee.

They have easy beach access and lots of things to see and do nearby in Ocean Shores. Try your hand at blackjack while you’re at the casino or grab a bite to eat from one of their cafes.

4. Casino Queen RV Park, Illinois

Casino Queen is conveniently located across the Mississippi River from St. Louis and has unrivaled views of the Gateway Arch. Their RV park includes full hookups and a free shuttle service to the casino.

Make a day trip into the city to see attractions like the Arch and Busch Stadium. You can read more about camping in St. Louis on Do It Yourself RV.

5. Pechanga RV Resort & Casino, California

Pechanga RV Resort is a short drive from Temecula Valley Wine Country and Old Town where you can find historic 1800s buildings, antique shops, and restaurants. The resort’s 206 full-service sites can accommodate any size RV and include access to their pool and laundry facilities. They also have presidential sites with estate-style fencing and gazebos.

The casino has 24/7 gaming, and restaurants like a steakhouse, oyster and sushi bar, and a pub that serves high-quality BBQ. Play their 18-hole golf course or get a massage at their spa to unwind.

6. Gold Ranch Casino & RV Resort, Nevada

Gold Ranch Casino’s RV resort is west of Reno along the Nevada-California border. They have 105 spacious full hookup RV sites in a peaceful setting surrounded by mountains and trees.

Relax in their heated pool and Jacuzzi before heading up to the casino and restaurants. You can also fuel up at their gas station or grab snacks and beverages from their 24-hour convenience store.

7. Little Creek Casino & Resort, Washington

Little Creek is only 15 minutes from Olympia and easy to access off Highway 101. They offer full hookup RV sites next door to the casino with access to their laundry room and showers.

They’ve also expanded to include a par-72 championship golf course, spa, and a variety of dining options. Try their buffet for breakfast or the seafood bar for shrimp or oysters.

8. Paragon Casino Resort RV Park, Louisiana

This casino resort in Central Louisiana has something for everyone in the family. Your kids can enjoy their slides, arts and crafts, and video games while you take the free shuttle up to the casino or play the 18-hole golf course.

They also have a spa, cinema, and a few restaurants to choose from. Their RV park includes over 200 sites with concrete patios and full hookups.

9. Durant / Choctaw Casino KOA, Oklahoma

Few KOAs are located right next to casinos; this one in Southern Oklahoma has over 4,000 slot machines and 80 table games. They also have activities for the kids like a movie theater, laser tag, arcade, and bowling.

Go for a swim in their heated pool or get a workout in their fitness center. They’re only about a half-hour drive from Lake Texoma, a popular place to cast a line for catfish and smallmouth bass.

10. Hollywood Casino Gulf Coast, Mississippi

Hollywood Casino has a hotel and an RV park with full hookup sites on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Their RV sites include a free shuttle service to their casino and two free wristbands to the pool area, which has a lazy river, hot tub, and a swim-up bar.

The casino has a few restaurants on-site, a marina, and an Arnold Palmer designed golf course. There are also lots of local shops and restaurants only about 5-10 minutes away in Old Town Bay St. Louis.

