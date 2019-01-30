Follow This Checklist Before Your First RV Trip

Did you take the plunge and buy your first RV at one of the RV shows this winter? Are you getting ready to hit the road and head out on your first camping trip? Listed below is a brief, yet important checklist to ensure a great and safe season without any problems.
1. Choose the right route
If your choice was a larger rig, be sure to plan your trip to avoid traveling roads that have overpasses too low for you to safely clear or twisty roads and streets that are too narrow to comfortably navigate.
Plan ahead and research the most favorable route to get to the campground without having to deal with these challenges along the way. It’s also a good idea to book a campground in advance as well. You can easily plan your travels and find campgrounds on RV Trip Wizard.
2. Level your RV upon arrival
Always take the time to level your RV upon arriving at your destination. This is essential to do, even after the longest of journeys.
Not only can it be very uncomfortable when you are trying to relax or sleep inside the RV, but it can cause your unit (especially the refrigerator) to not function properly. Level your RV when you arrive at camp so you don’t have to be concerned with any issues later on.
3. Remove the wheel chocks before departing
You just enjoyed the weekend camping, and everything is all packed up, put away and ready for the drive home.
However, when you shift into drive, your rig doesn’t want to move. Resist the temptation to step on the gas a little harder as it is very likely your wheel chocks (which prevented your rig from rolling away during the weekend) are still in place.
If you are lucky, other campers weren’t watching and you can covertly go remove them. Putting chocks away is typically one of the last things you will do before heading out, and it happens more than you think.
4. Don’t drive away while still connected
If you have been hooked up to water, sewer, power, or all three while camped, it is obviously important to ensure you are disconnected before departing the campsite with the RV.
This could prove expensive to your RV or campsite utilities in the process of trying to drive away. Always double check that your RV is free and clear and ready to hit the road before you actually pull out of your campsite.
5. Don’t stay at home too often
If you make the commitment to buy an RV, then you should make the commitment to set time aside and use it as frequently as possible. Even if you can only escape for short trips, look for fun and interesting places to RV that aren’t too far from home.
In Western Washington, where I live, we are blessed with so many places to RV close to home. Ocean beaches, Puget Sound, the Cascades, and Eastern Washington are all within easy reach for a weekend RV getaway.
While making mistakes is just human nature, you can avoid them with a little forethought and effort, which can possibly save you from costly repairs or operating your RV in an unsafe manner. Damaging your RV during your first outing is one adventure in RVing nobody needs to experience.
Comments
Nathan Keith says
Dave:
I would change #4 to Never Move you Rig without a Walk Around. using a checklist. Both my wife and I do a walk around with the lights and flashers on.
All the lights on & flashers working
Hitch
Ball set in coupler with safety latch and pin in place
Emergency brake cable attached and passing through ball safety pin.
Safety chains attached
Electric cable secure, i.e. the cover is snapped down
Anti-sway system installed
Setup
Electric disconnected, stowed and cover snapped down
Water disconnected, covers back on receptacle, hose drained, filter drained, covers on all ends
Sewer kine stowed, black & grey water valves closed and cover on
TV cable disconnected and stowed
All five jacks up and blocking stowed
Chalks, blocks, anti-roll devices removed and stowed
Trailer
Propane turned off
Refrigerator doors snapped shut
Overhead compartments secured/locked
All flat surfaces cleared
Hot water heater circuit breaker off
All doors and covers closed/locked
TV antenna down
Awning secure
Ray says
When leaving in your vehicle pull out for about 10 feet , get out and make a walk around to make sure nothing is still down or connected
Dave Helgeson - Adventures in RVing says
Ray, Thanks for sharing.
Linda says
This is an excellent list. Thank you for taking the time to write it all down.
Happy Trails to you.
Tom Mason says
Might also add:shut off water pump. I neglected to do this once and road vibration caused handles to move,turning on the kitchen faucet which sent water all over the floor and into the heater ducts.
Dave says
!!! Thanks Tom. !!! I never thought of that! What a mess that would be.
Jim Autry says
Save your back and knees: Tape a mirror to a yardstick and use it to check jacks and any other conditions under the vehicle.
Charles says
Secure shower door
Secure any sliding doors ( bed room, closets etc.)
Be sure awning is rolled up and secured
Turn on power from battery so it will be charged when you arrive at the next campsite
Raise stabilizers
Close all windows
Don Cunningham says
If you have a roof TV antenna, be sure to lower before moving. You might even use a sticky note to remind you.