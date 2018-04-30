Satellite Imagery Isn’t Always What It Seems

0 SHARES 129 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

For years I have been touting the benefits of Google Earth. Through the years I have used it to:

Find boondocking campsites

View RV parks and campgrounds in advance to see how they are laid out, look at the access and if there are rail lines nearby.

Use it to find easy to access fuel stations in advance

Find parking garages my truck can access with the ATV and motorcycle in the bed

Locate car washes tall enough to accept my travel trailer

Determine the true length of a campsite

Discover little-known attractions along my route

Find shady places to pull off the road for a break

Plot routes to old mining camps, slot canyons, and other out-of-the-way locations

In many places the resolution has become so good, I can count the boards that make up the roof of a building in an old ghost town or mining camp, see tire tracks that confirm vehicle access to boondocking sites, gates on dirt roads, and best of all—manmade rock fire rings confirming where others have camped before.

And in most cases, the old adage of “a photo is worth a thousand words” could not ring truer.

However, there is another old saying that “looks can be deceiving” which came to mind recently when I pulled into a boondocking campsite that is frequented by equestrian enthusiasts.

What I thought would be a fire ring (via Google Earth satellite imagery) was actually a circle of horse apples instead! Evidently, this is a popular spot for horses to stand around and make deposits.

To my wife, “Remind me to clean my glasses next time I look for a boondocking site containing a fire ring.”

Seeing round mounds of horse manure from space, just another adventure in RVing!

Have you ever had a similar experience where reality failed to match expectations? Please share in the comments.