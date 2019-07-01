Explore The Underground Caves In Kentucky

0 SHARES 62 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

Diamond Caverns RV Resort and Golf serves as the gateway to Mammoth Cave National Park in the heart of Kentucky.

Considered the world’s longest cave system with more than 400 miles explored, there are numerous tours that will get you up close and personal with this underground gem created by Mother Nature.

Also providing a wealth of activities is Diamond Caverns RV Resort and Golf. Set on 743 acres, the Thousand Trails resort features 70 sites, including 55 full hook-up sites with 50-amp electrical, and 15 full hook-ups with 30-amp electrical.

Other amenities at the resort include water, sewer, Wi-Fi, restrooms and showers, laundry facilities, a camp store, recreational trails, pool access, a playground, and rec room. The resort also offers mini golf, bocce ball, sand badminton, a volleyball court, activities center, bingo, a card room, and more. In addition, the staff is very helpful at assisting with tours to the caves.

The resort’s 18-hole course opened in 1976. A par 70, Diamond Caverns Golf Course measures 5,347 yards from the blue tees. Though relatively short, there are plenty of challenges, including several doglegs, to make Diamond Caverns Golf Course interesting. It also doesn’t require a significant time investment, and playing 18 holes can be completed in about three hours.

The nearest large city closest to Diamond Caverns is Bowling Green, less than a half-hour drive south. With a population of just under 70,000, Bowling Green is known for its National Corvette Museum, the Historic RailPark & Train Museum, as well as Lost River Cave, a seven-mile cave system.

While visiting the Bluegrass State, a stop at the Abraham Lincoln Birthplace National Historic Park is a must. It’s located in Hodgenville, a half-hour north of Diamond Caverns RV Resort and Golf, and well worth the drive.

For more attractions in the area, check out Visit Kentucky. You can also learn more about Mammoth Cave from the National Park Service, and Diamond Caverns RV & Golf on Campground Reviews.

