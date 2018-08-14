Are You A List-Maker Or A Spontaneous Traveler?

My friend is looking at me, radiating excitement. “We are going to spend three WEEKS on the road! I hardly know where to begin packing!!”
This will be her first ever road trip in her life. She will be traveling by camper van with her new beau and his two dogs to tour the West Coast. The questions spill out: where to go, what to see, what to expect, what to pack, and enough what-if scenarios to fill a bathtub. She is practically vibrating with a mixture of thrill and terror of her first road adventure.
She looks at me with wide eyes. “I know it is still a few months off, but I am already trying to make a list of what to pack. But he plans to just grab some clothes and go!”
And here lies the delicate balance between being prepared for an adventure, and being spontaneously go-with-the-flow. Whether you are a list-keeper or a by-the-seat-of-your-pants free spirit traveler seems to depend partly on your personality and preference, but also based on what kind of trip you might be planning, and how often you travel. For the purpose of curiosity, I conducted an informal poll on whether fellow RVers were “list keepers” or “pack-n-go” travelers.
Based on this not-at-all scientific query, results indicate a fairly even split. It also seems that the more “practiced” travelers (full-time or frequent weekenders) drift toward the “pack-n-go” system, BUT also have incorporated established routines as a habit to make sure they are indeed travel-ready and safe. Those who don’t travel frequently, or are branching out into uncharted waters (ie taking a first cross-country trip) tend to lean toward list-making.
Personally, I lean toward the list side. OK, to be honest, I might actually define the list side. I actually have an entire BOOK of LISTS. And it is the third volume of Book of Lists that I keep…. I see the Book as my travel brain—it keeps all of the thoughts that rattle around in my brain before, during, and after our travels in one place so that the next trip goes a little smoother.
I have packing lists, repair lists, lists of veterinarians, lists with maps of routes through congested cities, list of tools we need to bring, lists of people’s contact information we meet along the way, lists of books we want to listen to while driving, you get the picture here…. Each trip builds on the previous travel experiences, and the Book serves as a convenient way to keep track of the successes and the challenges.
There is no right or wrong way to plan for your RV adventure. No matter how you prepare to get out there, the bottom line is that you actually get out there!
To continue my non-scientific research, I would love to hear how you go about getting ready for your travels. Do you list, or do you just go?
Comments
Bob says
Hook up – head out.
Hersh says
Boy Scout motto “Always be prepared!” This does not mean to do it on the fly… I plan ahead and have learned to enjoy the crazy things that happen that one cannot plan for! Example… Alien abduction, Elvis sightings, you get the idea….
Gregg says
We usually have 2 types of get-a-way plans. We are full time RVers also. So to brake it down, our first type of get-a-way is hook up our home and go, no real list needed and very little planning. This one is pretty much all routine, put a way and secure everything, fill the truck with gas and get service completed call ahead for reservations somewhere in the 300 to 500 mile range. Stay for as long as we like or as long as the park permits and do it all over agian. Our other get-a-way is short trips in our SUV, ( overnight to a couple weeks). We have a very short check list. Change of under clothes per day and pants /shorts for for every few days, bathrooms kit ( toothbrush, toothpaste, …..) depending on how adventurous we will be maybe an ice cooler and our pre packed adventure kit – reciever mounted aluminum tool box.( containing; propane bottles, stove, lanterns, fishing gear, old school percolator coffee pot with coffee grounds, 10 gls water, 5 gls gas, a few tools (axe, shovel, hammer, madox), and a few other things. We always have the following things in our truck and SUV so we never think of packing or forgetting them; first aid kit, (to include sun screen, burn cream, ace bandages and a few things like Bayer aspirin and medical gloves) light blanket, sleeping bag (twin with removable sheets), jackets, spare fluids for vehicles, phone chargers, garmin, wratchet straps, and a few other things. THIS PRETTY MUCH COVERS IT. Always be sure your bank knows that you are on the move just in case they block your account for suspicious charges until you call. ( happened to us once, NOT FUN) safe travels.
1973Argosy says
We are not full timers but are the pack and go types. We’ve been rv`ing in the same trailer for 20 years so the pack has become second nature. When we first started rv`ing we did make lists and plans but quickly found that we couldn’t make the plan work as planned. It became much more fun when we knew we had packed for most foreseeable emergencies and just went with the flow of what the trip threw at us.