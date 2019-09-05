Snowbirds Love This Small Town South Of The Border

1 SHARES 51 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

It’s been a long-standing tradition that snowbirds head south for the winter. A growing number of RVers don’t stop at the U.S.—Mexico border, however. One fabulous small town that’s a popular destination for U.S. and Canadian RVers is Loreto.

The Mexican government categorizes this picturesque small town as a Magical Town. Since 2001, 83 towns and villages throughout all 31 states in Mexico have been awarded this distinction.

Cities are given the Magical Town moniker because they offer visitors a magical experience, based on their natural beauty, cultural richness, traditions, folklore, historical relevance, cuisine, art crafts, and great hospitality. All of that can be found in Loreto.

Situated on the eastern side of the Baja California Peninsula, Loreto is roughly 700 miles south of San Diego and 300 miles north of Los Cabos. Many snowbirds and ex-pats stay at Rivera del Mar RV Park when visiting Loreto. This cozy little park is right in the heart of town, offering easy access to lots of amenities and attractions.

The shops, restaurants, and Malecon (waterfront esplanade) are all enjoyable and welcoming. Be sure to linger inside the first Jesuit mission on the California peninsula—Misión de Nuestra Señora de Loreto Conchó, dating to 1697. There’s an informative museum right next door that chronicles the settlement of Baja California.

Rivera del Mar RV Park seems a lot larger than the 25 spaces available. The pet-friendly park offers full hook-ups, including 30 amp electrical, water, sewer, and decent Wi-Fi. There are lots of nice restaurants in the area, but one that stands out is Mi Loreto. From the meals, to the drinks, to the quaint atmosphere, Mi Loreto is a great choice for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

During a visit to Loreto, make sure to get in or out on the pristine waters of the Sea of Cortes. Explore the diverse Islands of Loreto that provide incredible adventures for travelers of all ages. Book a tour and discover what each has to offer. There are lots of activities, like fishing, snorkeling, or simply appreciating the exquisite beauty.

Exploring the Loreto Bay National Marine Park should be a must-visit. Once called the “Aquarium of the World,” Loreto Bay is a treasure chest filled with exciting adventures and mesmerizing sights.

Another highlight of a visit to Loreto is taking time to explore the incredible Villa del Palmar Beach Resort & Spa at The Islands of Loreto. Located about 30 minutes south of Rivera del Mar, Villa del Palmar encompasses 4,447 acres with non-stop activities and endless options, all on a spectacular setting. The beauty of the resort is that most of the activities and amenities are open to the public.

The incredible Tournament Players Club (TPC) Danzante Bay opened in late 2016. Designed by Rees Jones, this picturesque, par 72, 18-hole track stretches to 7,237 yards. Most of this spectacular course is accented by coastline, valleys, arroyos, dunes, and foothills. The Tournament Players Club Danzante Bay is part of the TPC Network, which is owned by the PGA Tour. This is the fourth international facility within the TPC collection of championship golf courses.

While visiting Villa del Palmar, there are lots of activities to consider, especially since the resort is fronted by a sprawling and inviting sandy beach. Snorkeling, fishing, kayaking, paddleboarding, and whale watching are prime activities when visiting the Islands of Loreto.

The warm azure waters throughout the Sea of Cortes provide a natural habitat for more than 900 species of fish. Hiking the numerous trails surrounding the resort is a great way to get some exercise, and the great photo opportunities are plentiful as well.

Getting to Loreto

Here are a few thoughts about getting you and your RV safely to Loreto. First thing, you must have Mexican insurance for your RV. Also, don’t drive at nighttime. Keep to the toll roads, which make driving in Mexico much easier in an RV. Gas and diesel are readily available.

Rick Stedman is an avid golfer, RVer, and writer who lives in Olympia, Washington. Rick writes a weekly golf blog, The 19th Hole, for RV LIFE. You can reach him at rstedman@gmail.com.