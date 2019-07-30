Use This Quiet New Dehumidifier To Prevent Mold In Your RV

0 SHARES 24 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

Humidity can cause serious moisture-related problems in your RV if it is not taken care of properly. It can result in condensation building up on your windows, window seals, window panes, and even on metal objects. The water can eventually cause mold and mildew to grow, wooden surfaces to rot, and metal surfaces to rust. You’ll want to run a dehumidifier inside the RV whether you’re camping somewhere on a hot, sticky day or if your RV is in storage for the off-season.

Meaco recently introduced a portable desiccant dehumidifier that runs quieter and weighs less than most other models. The sleek, small design makes it a perfect fit in RVs, as well as apartments, boats, garages, and other spaces where you want to prevent mold. It can even help you dry out laundry faster!

The Meaco DD8L Zambezi Z2 has two fan speeds, a variable humidistat, and a timer. It can hold up to eight liters of water and stops automatically when the tank has filled up. A handy built-in cover helps keep water from spilling while emptying the tank.

This type of dehumidifier is especially useful in the damp fall and winter months. It works by drying the air while also adding warmth to the airflow, which is particularly nice on cool autumn days and for drying out hanging laundry. The dehumidifier uses a desiccant, rather than a compressor or cooling coils, making it light enough to carry (at about 20 lbs) and allows it to be used in temperatures as low as 33 degrees F. This also makes it silent enough to run by the bedroom without keeping you up all night.

The brand Meaco has been making dehumidifiers and home air purifiers for over 30 years. Their latest model comes with a 2-year manufacturer’s warranty. It is available on Amazon for about $280 with an 8-hour timer and a 24-hour timer. It also works similar to the larger EcoSeb desiccant dehumidifier, which holds up to 15 liters.

