This National Forest Campground Is Now Reservations-Only

Red Bluff Recreation Area in Northern California has been a regular stop along the way for my wife and I as we return home from our annual fall trip to the desert southwest. It is just a short distance off I-5 with a campground offering large spaces, some water and electric sites along with reasonable rates.

It was a very convenient place to camp for the evening as you just pulled in, found an open site, and slipped the payment into the iron ranger. I even blogged about it several years ago, which you can read by clicking here.

However, this year when we turned into Sycamore Grove Campground we were met with a sign proclaiming “Reservations Only.” The board next to the disabled iron ranger had information on when the changeover occurred in May 2017 along with online registration instructions.

Well no big deal we thought, as there were plenty of spaces available (as there was every year when we visited), so we cruised the loop looking at campsites marked as open. Finding a suitable campsite with an open sign, we proceeded to go online and attempted to reserve the space only to find out it was already reserved according to the website.

My wife then searched for an open space on the website, provided me with a list of available sites, I then took a walk to find which one suited us best and reported back to my wife.

Advancing to the next reservation step on the website, we discovered our $16 (non-utility site) for the night would cost us an extra $10 in online reservation fees.

Our next time through we might still stop at the Red Bluff Recreation Area and enjoy the day use, but as evening comes we will head up the road to one of several free boondocking locations.

If you do want a site with water and electric (30/50-amp) hookups, click here to reserve your site ahead of time. The level sites are paved, some pull-throughs, about 35 to 40 feet long. The campground also has coin-pay showers and restrooms.

Missing the Iron Ranger, just another adventure in RVing!