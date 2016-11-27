Is The Nomadic RV Lifestyle Glamorous Or Gritty?

212 SHARES 4.8k VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

People have lived on the road for decades. But during the last few years the internet has placed a huge spotlight on the nomadic lifestyle. Dozens of popular websites and social media accounts exist to share the ins and outs of the lifestyle – or do they? Sometimes things aren’t always what they appear. The truth is, the nomadic RV lifestyle isn’t always as glamorous, free, or fun as it seems.

Full-time RVing is great, but many aspects of the lifestyle are glossed over. For example:

RVs break

Perhaps you’ve heard how each time you take your RV down the road, it’s like placing your house in the epicenter of an earthquake. Turn the key and eventually your things will shake, rattle, and roll.

The vast majority of RVs that actually move more than twice a year are exposed to physical abuses. Eventually the impact takes the shine out of any RV. Instagram-filtered photos often hide the fact that most RVs suffer the ravages of movement.

Driving day can be stressful

Getting from place to place isn’t always what you expect. Driving day can be challenging whether time is on your side or you’re hard-pressed to get to a destination by a certain date.

Weather is the biggest influence on how driving day plays out, along with traffic and any sudden mechanical issues. The only way to avoid the stress while traveling on the open road is by accepting that you cannot control traffic and weather. All you can control is your ability to allow plenty of time to arrive at your destination.

Everyday life on the road can be challenging

Whether you travel with a partner, pets, or entire family, living with others in a RV can be a challenge. Neat freaks may find the nomadic lifestyle exasperating because dirt is magnified exponentially when you live in a tiny space.

Air freshener is a temporary disguise and daily cleaning is about the only way to escape the dirt, pet fur, and human hair trapped on furniture and carpet. There are also many methods of keeping the air clean in your RV for more enjoyable experiences.

Expenses happen when you least expect them

Avoiding costly repairs sometimes comes down to basic maintenance and upkeep. You can ignore stick house maintenance for months or even years. However RV repairs are different.

When something goes wrong with a house on wheels it needs fast fixing or you’re not going anywhere. Nothing kills your adventure faster than encountering a sudden, difficult, and expensive problem with your RV. The ability to pay for those unexpected repairs is critical to keep your wheels turning.

My own observations lead me to conclude that most road trips end after a year or so. The truth is, the nomadic RV lifestyle requires flexibility and preparedness that catches most people by surprise.

But if you’re one of the few who can adapt, accept and prepare for the surprises that happen to full-time RVers, you’ll have an endless supply of amazing adventures just outside your door.