Resources For RVers With Mobility Challenges

For those who need a wheelchair or have physical mobility challenges, getting out to explore the world in an RV has its own allure, and its own obstacles. While travel in an RV can open up a lot of options to provide convenient travel with the comforts of home, it takes a bit of customizing and research to get a camping set-up that meets your mobility needs.

Newmar and Winnebago are two of the few RV manufacturers that specifically tailor their off-the-line models to accommodate individuals with physical challenges, including innovative floor layouts, lifts, widened entrances and pathways, lower counters and cabinetry, roll-in bathrooms, grab bars, and conveniently located controls.

Both companies have done their research, and can customize your RV from the ground up to suit your needs. Other post-manufacture upgrades and remodels can be done after purchase if you are handy or have a shop that can do a quality customization for you.

The Disabled Dealer is a good place to research or purchase already converted used RVs. The Handicapped Travel Club also has classified listings for used RVs.

If you’re not certain about the RV lifestyle and how your mobility considerations may fit into an RV, you can rent RVs with accessibility options. Commercial rental services usually have a few ADA RVs for rent, however you can also search RVShare.com for rentals by owner to find an RV that best fits your needs.

Once you have a rig figured out, it is time to get out and explore! There are some helpful websites and blogs that give a good summary of accessible locations and activities. Karen and Tony with Rolling in an RV have been traveling for decades and assembled an extensive listing of accessible campgrounds, boondocking locations, and activities around the US, including easy-to-use interactive maps.

The Handicapped Travel Club has been around since 1973 and is a great resource with over 250 members and annual rallies and tours. The RVing Accessibility Group is a group that works to raise awareness of recreational accessibility. They also have listings and descriptions of accessible RV parks by state on their website.

Finally, using forums like iRV2.com, you can connect online with others with similar interests and challenges and share experiences and successes in RV travel.