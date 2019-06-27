The Top 10 RV Blogs You’ll Want To Follow

2 SHARES 495 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

There is a lot of useful information from seasoned RVers whether you’re considering full-timing, interested in boondocking, or just love to find new places to camp. Follow these ten RV bloggers as they travel full-time and post their tips, stories, and beautiful travel photos.

1. The Batman & Robyn

BJ, also known as The Batman, and his wife Robyn manage the blog at TheBatmanAndRobyn.com. They travel full-time with their two dogs in a new, 39-foot Alpine 3901RE Toy Hauler (previously a smaller Jayco travel trailer).

You can find updates on their blog as they travel from coast to coast, along with tips on RVing, like Understanding Tow Capacity and Route Planning With RV Trip Wizard.

2. Free As Wheel Ever Be

Tina & Craig of Free As Wheel Ever Be retired in 2017 and hit the road in a 40-foot fifth wheel. The couple travels with two cats, Tinsley and Carter, and love to spend much of their time along the East Coast visiting with family and friends. They share great articles on their blog about the RV lifestyle, along with travel photos on their Facebook and Instagram pages.

3. RV Fit Chicks

Ann & Lin, better known as RV Fit Chicks, share fitness tips on their blog, in addition to health tips, financial tips, and other great info on the RV lifestyle. They hit the road back in February 2018 and have been full-timing ever since.

The couple travels in a Winnebago Forza 34T, also known as Olive Oil, along with their three dogs. You can learn more about their travels on their blog RVFitChicks.com.

4. Our Wandering Family

Jason, Abigail, and their three kids make up Our Wandering Family. In 2016, they converted a school bus into a tiny home on wheels and named it Wander Bus. They sold everything they owned and left Chicago to travel full-time in their skoolie across the country. The family just recently sold their converted bus and purchased a fifth wheel to live and travel in.

You can learn more about their travels, bus conversion, and family travel tips on their website OurWanderingFamily.com. They also host two family-friendly podcasts including RV Miles and America’s National Parks.

5. Camp Addict

Camp Addict is managed by Marshall Wendler and Kelly Beasley, two full-timers with almost a decade of combined experience on the road. Their website is a very comprehensive guide to RVing, with reviews and guides on everything from electrical to plumbing and towing.

If you’re interested in buying a new RV accessory, like an RV sewer hose, don’t spend the money until you read some of their thorough reviews. They cover all the ins and outs of the product, along with pros and cons lists, and handy comparison charts to help you determine which one is right for you.

Their website also has other useful tips like shower hacks and their ultimate list of RV manufacturers. Check out all of their guides at CampAddict.com.

6. We’re The Russos

Joe and Kait Russo from We’re The Russos sold everything in 2015 to travel and work from the road. The full-timers share updates on their blog and on their widely-followed Youtube channel. In 2017, they also published their new book, Take Risks, to share how they made the leap to the full-time nomadic lifestyle and hope to inspire others to do the same.

Their blog is one of the best resources for van life information. They also write about some of the amazing destinations around the US and abroad where they’ve gone camping. Follow their adventures on their website WereTheRussos.com.

7. Nealys On Wheels

Deas and Jennifer Nealy from Nealys On Wheels have been full-timers since 2013. They travel with their three dogs in a 2010 Tiffin Allegro Red motorhome and also tow a 2010 Honda CRV.

Their blog documents their travels all over the US, along with tips on boondocking, hiking, RV park reviews, lessons learned, and RV products. You can even view their map to see everywhere they have traveled since they first hit the road.

8. Live, Laugh, RV

Al and Ingrid from Live, Laugh, RV hit the road full-time in 2013 after their children were grown and graduated. They have blogged about destinations all over the US but can usually be found around the southwest still staying close to family.

Browse their blog for trip ideas, and other great info on the RV lifestyle, like Inspiring Tips For Traveling More In Your 50s and Summer Trip Planning.

9. The Getaway Couple

Jason and Rae Miller, also known as the Getaway Couple, travel full-time with their dog in a Grand Design fifth wheel. The couple blogs about destinations they’ve visited around the US, as well as RV tips and tricks they’ve learned. They also share videos from the road on their Youtube channel.

10. Less Junk More Journey

Marissa and Nathan Moss from Less Junk More Journey run an informative blog and Youtube channel. They share Q&A videos discussing the RV lifestyle, as well as articles on a variety of RV-related subjects.

The two have been full-timing since 2015 with their daughter, Hensley, and recently welcomed a son, Judah, in March 2019. They currently live and travel in a remodeled 2008 Classic Airstream towed by a 2007 Savana Diesel 1 Ton Van.

