Camp Among Adorable Animals At These Charming Farms

You may not be able to get up close with animals while camping in the wild but you can while staying on a quiet country farm. These five pastoral farms have their own RV campgrounds in addition to some unique amenities.

1. Lazy Llama Campground, Tennessee

The owners of this llama farm bought their neighboring property and renovated it into a quaint RV campground. They now have large pull-through sites with full hookups among their shady maple trees and roaming llamas.

Every Saturday, they host a free wagon ride for campers (or $10 for adult visitors/$5 for kids). The ride will take you through their pastures and along the woodland trails where you can see baby llamas and other animals like emus and miniature donkeys.

They also offer Storytelling Llama Hikes, including Spooky Llama Trails for Halloween. The farm additionally has free art classes on Saturdays, a large dog walk area, and easy access to nearby activities like golfing, whitewater rafting, and hiking in Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

2. Flat Creek Farms, Texas

Flat Creek Farms is a family-owned and operated farm in Central Texas, midway between Dallas and Austin. Originally they were only a farm and event venue, but they have since added a campground for visitors to stay among their cows, chickens, goats, sheep, and fish.

They have pull-through and back-in sites with full hookups as well as laundry facilities and showers. Anglers can cast a line in the creek or enjoy some catch-and-release in any of their stocked ponds.

3. Pleasant Acres Farm RV Resort, New Jersey

Pleasant Acres in northern New Jersey has both RV sites and cabins/cottages for rent. They offer campsites with full hookups in addition to seasonal activities like horse-drawn hayrides, baby animal petting, cow milking, and pig chases.

During the summer, you can also play some mini golf, swim in their Olympic-sized pool, or enjoy peace and quiet on their private fishing lake. They have farm animal pens throughout the park as well as a laundromat, convenience store, game room, dump station, and a propane fill station.

4. Greenville Farm Family Campground, Virginia

Greenville Farm is a 200-acre working farm with 43 wooded acres devoted to peaceful rural camping. You can freely roam their farm to see the animals, or fish in their ponds stocked with bass, bluegill, and channel cats.

Their campsites include water & power hookups as well as access to their dump station, restrooms, and showers. They also have a swimming pool and kiddie pool, camp store, and laundry facilities.

5. Gettysburg Farm RV Campground, Pennsylvania

Gettysburg Farm Campground is a large working farm with horses, goats, sheep, alpacas, llamas, donkeys, and chickens. They have a petting zoo as well as hayrides and feed is available to purchase.

Their pet-friendly campground has large grassy sites for RVs with full hookups. The sites also include access to their pool, laundry facilities, and clubhouse.