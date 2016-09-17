RV Disposal Options to Junk That Old Eyesore

6 SHARES 645 VIEWS Share Tweet

Buying a new RV is fun, but moving an old one to the RV graveyard is a hassle. The good news is you have more RV disposal options than ever before. When it’s time for your RV funeral consider these four ways to get rid of the old eyesore.

RV Disposal Options Range from Making Money to Losing It

Don’t get depressed when you see that old junker sitting in your yard. Go beyond the landfill and consider:

Selling On Craig’s List or eBay

Think your junky old RV isn’t worth anything? Think again. Many DIYers out there want your rig more than you and they are willing to pay you to take it away. Vintage trailer and tiny house fans are looking everywhere for diamond-in-the-rough RVs.

“There’s definitely a market for that,” says tiny house designer Abel Zimmerman Zyl, founder of ZylVardos.com. He explains that since the small structures are typically 500 square feet or less and built atop towable foundations, many tiny house builders repurpose parts from old RVs.

In an article he wrote for TinyHouseBlog.com called “Recycling Old RV Trailers,” he shares his experience dismantling an old unwanted trailer he purchased for just $300.“It was a pretty moldy RV, with some appliances inside and an undamaged trailer frame,” he writes. “My goals were to get those two things out of it, and when all was done, I was about 80% successful in doing so.”

During a recent phone interview from his office in Olympia, WA, Zimmerman Zyl explains that old RVs are definitely in demand by ambitious DIYers. “There’s a whole culture of people who would be willing to take something and do a little bit of work to get something they can reuse,” he says.

Sell It to a Junk RV Buyer

If you can tow your RV away, one RV salvage yard near you will take it off your hands. Just search online for “RV salvage in (location). Many junk auto and RV buyers like the nationwide COD Auto Buyers even offer free tow-away service and pay cash on the spot. You won’t make as much money as selling it yourself, but you’ll save time and effort.

Pay Someone to Get Rid of It

Junk RV buyers like Southern California’s JunkFree.com offer the easiest way to dispose of your old RV. The downside? You pay them for the convenience of eliminating the eyesore.

“I don’t know of any other companies that do it,” says owner Evan Berger. He started towing away old RVs seven years ago and has taken rigs in every condition imaginable. From trash-stuffed trailers, to a decrepit RV abandoned on a Beverly Hills property, there’s no rig that’s off limits as long as it’s in Southern California.

JunkFree.com charges customers more if the RV has to be towed but if it runs owners save some money. Berger charges anywhere from the low $500s for small trailers up to about $1900 for motorhomes.

Dismantle It Yourself

By dismantling it yourself you’ll send it to the RV graveyard on your own schedule. You’ll also reap the profits from recycling the various RV parts and scrap metal. Scan online for “Scrappers” and “Scrap Metal Recycling” and you’ll find scrap metal communities who can explain the ins and outs of tearing apart an old RV for cash. They’ll explain how to ID different types of metals, what they earn on the open market and safety precautions.

Landfill regulations and neighborhood rules about old RVs make it harder than ever to deal with unwanted rigs. Hopefully at least one of these options will ease the burden on your wallet and your time.

