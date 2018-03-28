10 RV Kitchen Ideas That Cost $50 Or Less

47 SHARES 502 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

Giving your kitchen a makeover or simply making things more organized doesn’t have to cost you a lot of money. We found some affordable ideas that will give your cooking space a fresh new look and make it easier to access the things you use every day.

1. Mount wire baskets to hold your fruits and vegetables.

2. Transform the front of your fridge (or the inside of cabinet doors) with chalkboard paint.

3. Add some peel-and-stick backsplash tiles on the wall behind your sink.

4. Mount your dish racks on the wall with hooks to open up counter space.

5. Use a metal file organizer to store your cutting boards or baking sheets.

6. These organizer rails can also be mounted under cabinets or shelves to store cutting boards, baking sheets, or towels.

7. Mount a lazy susan turntable upside down with hooks to hold your kitchen utensils.

8. Use stacking shelves in cabinets to double your amount of storage space.

9. Slide an over-the-door paper towel holder on a cabinet door.

10. Use self-adhesive hooks to store your plastic wrap and aluminum foil.





