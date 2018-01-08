New “RV Nomads” Movie Coming Soon In 2018

A new documentary “RV Nomads” is set to premiere in Fall 2018. Following the lives of several full-time RVers, the feature length film will detail why more and more people are selling everything to hit the road, and what life is like after making the switch.
The cast includes popular Youtube stars and bloggers who RV full-time:
- Camille Attell & Bryce Cripe from More Than A Wheelin’
- Kelly Beasley from Camp Addict & RV Chickadee
- Marc & Julie Bennett from RV Love
- Kyle & Olivia Brady from Drivin’ & Vibin’
- Dan & Lisa Brown from Always On Liberty
- Shane Snyder & Audrey Callahan from AudreyMusic.com
- Sean & Julie Chickery from Chickery’s Travels
- John & Laura Hebard from Hebard’s Travels
- Robert & Jessica Meinhofer from Exploring the Local Life
- Nathan & Marissa Moss from Less Junk, More Journey
Tom Morton, known for Mortons on the Move, recently signed on as the co-director. He’ll join the crew in May with production through Summer 2018. Tom said in a recent press release,
“Through the filming of this movie I am going to be traveling and living with the cast and crew, sharing bonfires, meals, adventures and misadventures on the road. As co-director I look forward to using the camera to capture these nomads’ stories and piece them together into one epic story to share with the world. I hope this movie inspires others to take a chance, find adventure and live life on your own terms.”
Check out the official movie trailer:
The “RV Nomads” movie is scheduled to premiere in Fall 2018. You can find more information about the movie’s release on their website, OpenRoadRVNomads.com.
