15 Reasons Why I Like My RV Better Than A Hotel

My wife and I recently had to stay in a 4-star hotel while attending a business meeting. While nice, I quickly began to miss our RV. Here are 15 reasons why I like my RV better than a luxury hotel.

1. I don’t have to pack or unpack.

2. I know where to find my stuff without sifting through a suitcase.

3. I can step out the door of my RV into the outdoors, unlike a hotel where I have to go out the hotel room door, down the hall, wait for the elevator, go down the elevator and out the door into the concrete jungle.

4. I can have my morning cup of tea how I like it.

With my RV, I have my favorite blend with me, clover honey to sweeten it with, I can enjoy it piping hot and not have to get dressed to go get it from the restaurant.

5. Breakfast doesn’t cost $20 per person and I can enjoy it however I choose to dress.

6. I don’t have to worry about how much to tip the housekeeper.

7. The pillow is just right!

8. I can always open the windows in my RV to enjoy some fresh air (and a great view).

9. You never have someone clomping across the floor above you.

10. I can have more than a duvet and sheet on my bed.

11. I can find the TP in the middle of the night without turning on a light.

12. I don’t have to go any further than my RV refrigerator to find fresh vegetables.

13. I never return from a day of exploring only to find room service hasn’t made up my room yet.

14. I don’t have to rent a car.

15. It’s my dirt inside my RV, not somebody else’s.

Preferring my little ol’ RV over a luxury hotel, an adventure in RVing I will take any time! How about you, do you prefer your RV over a hotel? Please share.

