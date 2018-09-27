15 Reasons Why I Like My RV Better Than A Hotel

My wife and I recently had to stay in a 4-star hotel while attending a business meeting. While nice, I quickly began to miss our RV. Here are 15 reasons why I like my RV better than a luxury hotel.
1. I don’t have to pack or unpack.
2. I know where to find my stuff without sifting through a suitcase.
3. I can step out the door of my RV into the outdoors, unlike a hotel where I have to go out the hotel room door, down the hall, wait for the elevator, go down the elevator and out the door into the concrete jungle.
4. I can have my morning cup of tea how I like it.
With my RV, I have my favorite blend with me, clover honey to sweeten it with, I can enjoy it piping hot and not have to get dressed to go get it from the restaurant.
5. Breakfast doesn’t cost $20 per person and I can enjoy it however I choose to dress.
6. I don’t have to worry about how much to tip the housekeeper.
7. The pillow is just right!
8. I can always open the windows in my RV to enjoy some fresh air (and a great view).
9. You never have someone clomping across the floor above you.
10. I can have more than a duvet and sheet on my bed.
11. I can find the TP in the middle of the night without turning on a light.
12. I don’t have to go any further than my RV refrigerator to find fresh vegetables.
13. I never return from a day of exploring only to find room service hasn’t made up my room yet.
14. I don’t have to rent a car.
15. It’s my dirt inside my RV, not somebody else’s.
Preferring my little ol’ RV over a luxury hotel, an adventure in RVing I will take any time! How about you, do you prefer your RV over a hotel? Please share.
Comments
Mike Beaulieu says
I’m sure that if you put your mind to it, you could find plenty more reasons.
Gregg says
Hi, all very true. Please allow me to add a few more.
– I know who slept in the bed the night before
– I don’t have to spray the bed for bed bugs
– I don’t have to worry about cockroaches or other critters crawling around.
– I don’t have to pay extra for accommodations, when I am already paying for where my RV is parked.
– I don’t need to use a laundry mat, because we have our own washer and dryer in our RV.
– We never forget anything, because everything is with us.
OK, there is ONE (1) thing that is a must when we do stay in a B&B or Hotel on those very few overnighters we do have, we MUST have a full bath or jacuzzi in our room. ( the one thing our RV doesn’t have (YET). My wife’s favorite part of doing an overnighter someplace.
Only because just to go somewhere overnight, to me, is not worth the hassle of everything involved in bringing our RV, not to mention the fact that there is probably no place to park it when we get there or not even able to pull it down some of those Canyon roads..
Guppy says
AMEN!
I full time in a little 23’ tag along with no frills, but agree wholeheartedly!
Gerry Kiernan says
I totally understand. I mostly boon dock, and I love the freedom of doing so.