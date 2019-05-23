0 SHARES 48 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

Does your bicycle hang on your RV bike rack more than it actually gets used? Are your walking sneakers lonely? Stop making excuses for not heading out. Now’s the time to go RVing near great bike and walking trails in the West.

How to Find RV Campgrounds Near Awesome Trails

If you’re going to pay good money for a RV park or campground, it might as well be near a near multi-use path. Having a biking and walking trail nearby gives my husband and I an easy way to get daily exercise as we travel. And on those unpleasant occasions when our vehicle needs a mechanical repair, staying at an urban campground near bike paths makes it super easy for us to get around by bike while the truck is in the shop.

We typically roam around west of the Rockies. When searching for western campgrounds near bike and walking trails, I go to traillink.com. This extensive directory is by the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy, a nonprofit organization creating a nationwide network of trails. Using former rail lines, the RTC connects towns and people to create more walkable, bikeable communities in America.

Traillink.com allows you to search for trails any number of ways. Plan your RV adventure by searching for trails near your destination and get full descriptions of what to expect on the route. Of course Traillink has an app, and if you upgrade to a paid membership you get all kinds of trip planning benefits as well as donate to a great cause.

Three Places to Go RVing Near Great Bike and Walking Trails in the West

Tons of great multi-use paths exist between the Mississippi and the Pacific Ocean. These three legendary trails will inspire you to get on your bike or off your butt and go RVing near great bike and walking trails in the west.

The Bizz Johnson National Recreation Trail, Susanville, California

Go to Reno, Nevada and drive 90 miles north along Highway 395 to Susanville for one of the country’s most epic rails-to-rail adventure. Managed by a trio of government agencies, the Bizz Johnson National Recreation Trail is an epic 25.4 miles long journey along the spectacular Susan River Canyon.

Run, walk or bike on gravel surface where you’ll meander back and forth along the former Fernley and Lassen Branch Line of the Southern Pacific Railroad. Between Susanville and the end point landmark of Mason Station, you’ll cross the river 12 times over scenic bridges and trestles, and pedal through history in two old train tunnels.

Where to RV Camp Near the Bizz Johnson Trail

Susanville RV Park

This full-service RV park is less than five minutes away from the Lassen Rural Bus stop. Meet behind WalMart for a ride to the Bizz Johnson Trailhead. Ride your bike pick-up point, since the bus has racks for your trusty steed.

Cherry Creek Regional Trail, Denver Colorado

When a big city’s bright lights call you to visit, Denver is one of the best cities for RVers. Camp just beyond town limits at Cherry Creek State Park for a respite in the suburbs with front-door access to the 40-mile long Cherry Creek Regional Trail.

Bike or walk along a paved path that can take you north to Downtown Denver, or south as far as Franktown (east Castle Rock). Many different trails connect along the way. Enjoy easy access to Denver attractions like the convention center, hip downtown neighborhoods, and open spaces in the tall grass prairie.

Where to RV Camp Near the Cherry Creek Trail

Cherry Creek State Park

The closest and best RV campground near Denver is this state park located 20 car miles south in Aurora, but just 14.8 biking miles on the Cherry Creek Regional Trail. It’s a busy campground but big-rig friendly. If you stay more than eight nights, a yearly Colorado state parks pass will save you money on the daily entrance fee. Reservations are suggested.

Trail of the Coeur d’Alenes, Plummer, Idaho

Escape the heat of summer by pointing your RV north to the Idaho Panhandle’s famous Trail of the Coeur d’Alenes. The trail is a 72-mile long state park with a graded path that’s mostly flat and kid and dog-friendly.

You’ll need several days to make the most of the best sights on the trail. Traverse along beautiful terrain and scenery including Lake Coeur d’Alene, the Palouse prairie, a 3,100 foot bridge/trestle across the St. Joe River and mountain mining towns of the past.

Where to RV Camp Near Trail of the Coeur d’Alenes

Heyburn State Park, Plummer

Located at one of the most popular and scenic access points of the Trail of the Coeur d’Alenes, Heyburn State Park in Plummer, Idaho gives you that cool northern exposure of summer. Constructed during the 1930s as the first state park in the Pacific Northwest, this busy campground offers an old-school camping experience. Park under tall pine trees for shade and enjoy unpaved camping at its best.

The park is open year-round with two campgrounds that accept reservations and one that is first-come, first-served camping. Reservations are recommended during summer.

Through the years I’ve found many different ways to explore local sights with bike and walking trails. Going RVing near great bike and walking trails in the west is one of the most rewarding parts about the RV lifestyle.