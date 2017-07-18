It’s So Easy to Seal RV Seams with Dicor

4 SHARES 119 VIEWS Share Tweet

Two words in the English language will keep your RV in the best condition possible: preventive maintenance. A host of annual RV tasks are sometimes a chore but they’re usually not too difficult or time consuming. One of the easiest jobs is taking time to seal RV seams with Dicor RV Lap Sealant.

The Easy Way to Seal RV Seams with Dicor

Sealing RV seams is so important because water damage often happens at the corners where RV walls are joined together. Although RV walls leave the factory with sealant already applied to the seams, over time UV light and weather breaks the sealant down. This creates gaps in the corners which allow moisture to get inside. If that happens, the RV becomes a victim of fiberglass RV delamination, an unattractive defect that is impossible to fix and takes every ounce of resale value out of the unit.

The good news is that you can protect your RV from this problem if you take annual measures to re-seal the exterior seams on your walls and roof seams with Dicor Lap Sealant. But don’t head to your nearest RV repair shop to get the job done. This task is so simple, anyone can do it.

Why Use Dicor Instead of Caulk?

Don’t reach for silicone caulk to seal your exterior seams. Although this material is waterproof, over time it dries to a hard finish and cracks. Removing it is difficult and messy.

Dicor Lap Sealant, on the other hand, never hardens even after years of ultraviolet light exposure. This seam sealing product remains flexible and water-tight over time.

The only disadvantage with Dicor is that it can get ugly and dirty. Also, after many years it has a tendency to shrink and separate. That’s OK though, nothing’s perfect.

Frequently inspecting all exterior seams at roof, walls, trim, vents and light fixtures will prevent any problems resulting from Dicor’s weaknesses.

Many RVs leave the lot with messy Dicor already applied to the fiberglass wall seams. Don’t worry if yours is one off them.

Sealing RV Wall Seams the Right Way

Once you are fed up with the droopy looking brown goop on your rig, all you need is some extra time to remove the old sealant and replace it with the right stuff. Caulking tools or some sort of dull plastic blade make it easy to remove the bulk of old Dicor. Use a rag or sponge and some alcohol to get rid of remaining residue.

Don’t start the job without purchasing the right type of lap sealant. Dicor is the most popular brand name. You’ll find it in a few different shades, but there are just two types of Dicor you want to pay attention to when stocking up:

Self Leveling Dicor is more fluid. It’s best used on the roof or flat surfaces where even spreading of the sealant is desired.

Non-Leveling Dicor doesn’t sag as much. It’s best for applying to trim on vertical surfaces.

Make sure you have an adequate supply ready for your job. For our 27-foot RV we used four tubes to complete the chore. Larger RVs require more Dicor. You may also want to keep some handy for emergency repairs.

Use a steady hand with a 3/8″± bead of sealant then apply long, smooth strips one at a time. Do not try to smooth out the sealant with your finger, as you might when applying caulk. Dicor is very sticky before it dries and will make a mess on your hand.

Resealing the trim on your RV is a time consuming job, but the reward is a clean looking rig with far less potential for expensive water damage and delamination.

