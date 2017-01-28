Destination Tips for Sunbelt State RV Snowbirds

0 SHARES 87 VIEWS Share Tweet

Sunbelt state RV snowbirds know that when the weather is warmer somewhere else, there’s no reason not to pick up your house and go there. If you’re at sitting home wondering why you’re putting up with the cold, here’s what you need to know to join these sun-seeking nomads.

You’ll Have Company Wherever You Roam

It’s easy to get away before the first snow if you research where full-timers go during winter. Since there are only so many places RVers can hide from chilly temperatures, Florida and the Southwest remain the most popular places to find warmth. Wherever you go, you’ll have lots in common with RVing folks who are there for the same reason. After a few seasons you may want to expand your adventures and join the intrepid RVers who love to go RVing in Mexico.

1. Winter is a Myth in Southern California

If you’ve ever watched the Rose Bowl on New Years Day, you know that winter in Southern California is a myth. Get a winter tan while enjoying a luxury oceanfront campsite in San Diego or at a Palm Springs RV park with golfing. There are also several activities, along with shopping, attractions and plenty of entertainment in this part of the Golden State.

But if your budget is conservative, consider a stay at Borrego Springs, near the Salton Sea. This throwback community has a weekly farmers market, social activities and endless hiking and jeeping trails in the surrounding mountains. It’s a “Poor Man’s Palm Springs” that’s a great choice for dry camping or hooking up.

2. Sunbelt State RV Snowbirds Rave about Quartzsite for a Reason

You’re not a real RV snowbird unless you go RV camping in Quartzsite. This dusty hamlet on the California and Arizona border attracts tens of thousands of winter refugees mainly because it’s a cheap place to dry camp in winter. Also, many may wonder what’s the big deal about Quartzsite? The fact is you can stay on Bureau of Land Management property for free or next to nothing, all season long. Since there’s so many frugal snowbird RVers in Quartzsite, the few RV dumps in the area can be busy. Wait times can be long but nobody seems to care in to mind his laid back temporary community.

3. Lake Havasu City “Snowsheep” Know How to Live

If you can’t stay put in one place too long, take an east-bound jaunt to the Colorado River, where the town of Lake Havasu City welcomes “snowsheep” all season. For example, many Lake Havasu RV snowbirds are just like those hearty snowsheep who live among the rocky riverfront terrain. They spend their lazy days basking in the year-round sunshine or just meandering through the desert. Additionally, a good selection of cheap RV parks in Lake Havasu City rank several stars above competitors in nearby Quartzsite. These RV spots have riverfront views. Plus, there is more shopping and services available.

4. Arizona isn’t all Cacti and Rocks

Arizona has diverse terrain but you wouldn’t know it while driving through on Interstate 10. For instance, travel eastward from Lake Havasu City and get off the highway to spend winter in warmer temperatures on the desert floor at North Ranch RV Park in the hamlet of Congress. The best part? This RV park is near Prescott, a cute mountain town that’s home to the world’s oldest rodeo and one of the best places to retire according to the Wall Street Journal.

It doesn’t matter if you travel east or west. If your goal is to escape winter you’ll find it’s easy to do. Most of all, it’s fun to try and join all the other RV snowbirds in the Sunbelt states.