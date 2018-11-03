New Golf Book ‘The Prodigy’ Is A Page-Turner

0 SHARES 13 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

Though John Feinstein’s latest release, a young adult novel called The Prodigy is geared to teenagers, the author’s quality writing will entertain any and all readers whether you’re a golf fan or not.

Briefly, the book focuses on golf Phenom Frank Baker. The Connecticut teenager is a fabulous golfer and earns a berth in the Masters, professional golf’s most prestigious tournament held annually in Georgia’s Augusta National every April.

Of course, a novel wouldn’t be a good novel without conflict or several twists and turns. All of which Feinstein marvelously weaves into every page of the 372-page book, published by Farrar, Straus & Giroux Books for Young Readers.

The 17-year-old junior golfing sensation Frank Baker is set to earn a full-ride scholarship to play at the university of his choice. However, his single dad wants him to skip college and turn pro―golf has taken its toll on the family bank account, and his dad is eager to start cashing in on his son’s prowess.

Frank knows he isn’t ready for life on the pro tour―regardless of the potential riches―so his swing coach enlists a professional golfer turned journalist to be Frank’s secret adviser.

The final pages of “The Prodigy” are full of excitement resulting in a feel-good ending, but you have to read it to appreciate it, and it is well worth the effort.

Though the book is a work of fiction, many real-life professional golfers are woven into the story, including Matt Kuchar, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, and Jordan Spieth to name a few.

In addition to “The Prodigy,” John Feinstein is the author of 35 books, including two number one New York Times Bestsellers: “A Season on the Brink” and “A Good Walk Spoiled.” He is also the author of 10 kids’ mysteries. His first young adult mystery, “Last Shot,” won the Edgar Allen Poe Award.

“The Prodigy” is available at all booksellers and on Amazon.

