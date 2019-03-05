6 Tips That Will Keep You Safe While On The Road

0 SHARES 11 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

While RVing, for the most part, is a relatively safe lifestyle, it never hurts to take a few precautions because you never know where an adventure in RVing may take you.

The following are six tips to help keep you safe while enjoying your RV.

1. Don’t share your real-time location

While it’s tempting to post pictures on social media of your cool campsite, either in a campground or in the middle of nowhere, it lets people know (possibly criminals too) your current location and more importantly that your home is vacant.

2. Know your emergency exit windows

Do you know where the emergency exit windows are located in your RV (emergency vents in some truck campers)? Do you know how to use them in the event of an emergency?

Gather the family and take the time to practice removing the window screen (if so equipped) and opening the window. Are you and your loved ones physically able to climb out through the window if needed? If not, think about what other items you might carry to make this possible.

3. Be careful if you have a second entry door

Does your RV have more than one entry door? Many RVs have a secondary entry door that is seldom used, if ever, by the owners. To save time when setting up camp, the owners will often leave the steps in. Two potential safety issues can arise due to failing to extend the steps.

In the event of an emergency (say a fire blocking the primary entrance door) and you have to use the second door, are you going to remember the steps aren’t deployed, potentially risking falling out of the RV?

Do you ever have guests (say grandchildren) traveling with you? Are they going to remember the steps aren’t deployed on the second door?

4. Keep a flashlight on hand

Keep a flashlight handy by your bed stand or door. You never know when your electrical system might fail or you need to light up someone outside your RV’s door when a knock comes after hours.

5. Secure the windows

Just like at home, it is a good idea to secure sliding windows with a dowel rod in the track or install a screw limiting how far the window can open to discourage intruders.

6. Keep others guessing

Do you carry a firearm for personal protection when you travel? Surveys indicate more than half of RVers do. Whether you do or not, it’s best to keep it to yourself and not share with others. If you keep others guessing it will statistically be assumed that you do.

Employing these tips will help keep your next adventure in RVing a safer one.

