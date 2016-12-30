Three Quick Tips to Organize Your RV Refrigerator

0 SHARES 11 VIEWS Share Tweet

Learning to organize your RV refrigerator is like an art that develops with practice. The more miles you put on your rig, the easier it is to carry all of your favorite foods wherever you roam. There are many cool tips for your fridge and these three quick tips will help you get started.

Three Ways to Organize Your RV Refrigerator and Avoid Waste

1. Make a Road Trip Meal Menu

Every day in the U.S. more than 40 percent of food gets wasted, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. For example, heaps of rotten food added to landfills create more greenhouse gas emissions and hastens climate change. So, if you don’t want to be a part of the problem, start making a trip menu and thinking about food storage solutions for your RV refrigerator.

Planning meals and practicing smart RV cooking on the road requires the same common sense as menu planning for a sticks-and-bricks home. Knowing what items to buy and packing ahead of time will prevent food spoilage and save money too. (photo at left courtesy of Mr. Transistor iRV2.com member)

When planning your RVing meals remember:

One pot meals like soups and casseroles are easiest to make.

Choose meals with versatile ingredients like eggs, sausage and potatoes. These items can be used for breakfast and dinner.

Consider longer-lasting ingredients. Cabbage lasts longer than fragile lettuce, so make slaws in place of salads when possible.

2. Don’t Overpack

Overpacking a RV refrigerator is easy to do and has devastating results. Cramming too many groceries into a RV refrigerator and you’ll block the air circulation that keeps food cold. Food spoilage in RV refrigerators is easily avoided when you:

Minimize what you put in the refrigerator as much as possible. Buy non-refrigerated substitutes for certain basic ingredients. Pasteurized milk packaged in single-serve “aseptic” containers is a good example.

Remove items like produce from their bulky packaging. Eliminating unnecessary containers helps keep cold air circulating.

Pack smaller items on the top shelf closest to the cooling fans. This enables cool air to freely travel to the lower shelves.

Buy a set of RV refrigerator tension bars as this gadget prevents food from unexpectedly falling out of your refrigerator.

3. Stack by Weight

Even the best RV refrigerators aren’t as tough as residential models. As a result, their lightweight nature means you’ll need to consider where things get stacked on shelves and inside door compartments. Too much weight in the wrong places can eventually cause your RV refrigerator door to swing open when in motion.

Place items packaged in heavy glass containers on the lowest shelves. If you drink beer, opt for space-saving, stackable canned versions of your favorite brews.

Stow smaller, lightweight vegetables and snacks on middle shelves, away from ultra-cold cooling coils.

Additionally, opt for smaller, more lightweight versions of items that traditionally go in door compartments. Mayonnaise, pickles and ketchup are some examples.

The last thing to do when you organize your RV refrigerator is to pay attention to weather. For example, hot temperatures force RV refrigerators to work harder at chilling. Therefore, if warmer days are ahead, keep just a little less food in the refrigerator to help avoid rotten results. It’s also a great excuse to eat out and enjoy more of America’s fine cuisine.