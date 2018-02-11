These States Are The Least RV-Friendly

0 SHARES 137 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

On a recent forum thread, iRV2 member Jyrocharlie asked: “Which is the most RV unfriendly state?” Tons of RVers chimed in, considering factors like gas prices, road laws, and whether or not state rest areas allow overnight stays.

Not counting Hawaii—which member TonyDi quipped, “They don’t even have decent highways so you can get there”—these U.S. states were considered the least RV-friendly.

California

California is notorious for its high taxes, vehicle registration fees, gasoline and diesel prices. And as MRUSA14 pointed out,

“I nominate California. 55 mph speed limit on all roads when towing. RVs over 40 feet are banned from many roads in the state.”

You can see what roads prohibit big rigs on this map from California’s website. Most interstates and state routes allow RVs up to 45 feet in length, some roads ban 40-foot motorhomes and buses.

Vehicle combinations (like towing a trailer) may be up to 65 feet in length. On most roads, vehicles that are towing are restricted to the right-hand lane only, except for passing.

New York

New York also has sky-high gas prices and fuel taxes. On top of that, the state has many parkway restrictions and low clearance bridges. iRV2 member momdoc added,

“My vote for most unfriendly state goes to New York. Many of the major routes do not allow RVs and many less traveled roads have low bridges and overpasses making it hard to get from Point A to point B at times.”

According to this guide from RV Trip Wizard on state road laws, motorhomes and trailers are not permitted on the Taconic State Parkway (the longest parkway in New York). Trailers are not permitted on most parkways. LP gas is also prohibited in several New York tunnels.

What states would you consider to be the least RV-friendly? Let us know in the comments below or on this iRV2 forum thread.

