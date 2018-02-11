These States Are The Least RV-Friendly

On a recent forum thread, iRV2 member Jyrocharlie asked: “Which is the most RV unfriendly state?” Tons of RVers chimed in, considering factors like gas prices, road laws, and whether or not state rest areas allow overnight stays.
Not counting Hawaii—which member TonyDi quipped, “They don’t even have decent highways so you can get there”—these U.S. states were considered the least RV-friendly.
California
California is notorious for its high taxes, vehicle registration fees, gasoline and diesel prices. And as MRUSA14 pointed out,
“I nominate California. 55 mph speed limit on all roads when towing. RVs over 40 feet are banned from many roads in the state.”
You can see what roads prohibit big rigs on this map from California’s website. Most interstates and state routes allow RVs up to 45 feet in length, some roads ban 40-foot motorhomes and buses.
Vehicle combinations (like towing a trailer) may be up to 65 feet in length. On most roads, vehicles that are towing are restricted to the right-hand lane only, except for passing.
New York
New York also has sky-high gas prices and fuel taxes. On top of that, the state has many parkway restrictions and low clearance bridges. iRV2 member momdoc added,
“My vote for most unfriendly state goes to New York. Many of the major routes do not allow RVs and many less traveled roads have low bridges and overpasses making it hard to get from Point A to point B at times.”
According to this guide from RV Trip Wizard on state road laws, motorhomes and trailers are not permitted on the Taconic State Parkway (the longest parkway in New York). Trailers are not permitted on most parkways. LP gas is also prohibited in several New York tunnels.
What states would you consider to be the least RV-friendly? Let us know in the comments below or on this iRV2 forum thread.
Comments
Tom says
Colorado. Mainly just because we don’t want more people to come here.
Larry F. says
I looked at the roads that ban big-rigs in Northern California, the part of the state that I’ve lived in for over 50 years. Unlike places like in the midwest, California has lots of steep mountains and deep valleys. Both the highest point and the lowest point in the continental US are in California (Mt. Whitney and Death Valley). The terrain isn’t like the gentle rolling hills and mountains of the east coast, either. If you’ve ever seen a photo showing the Yosemite Valley with its Half Dome and El Capitan rock formations, you’ll get an idea of how sharp and rugged the topography can be.
The roads that snake around this terrain ban big-rigs because they’re all gnarly, twisting roads with narrow lanes and lots of switchbacks. Some of these roads have been challenging in my Toyota minivan, so I can see why the state has banned big-rigs on them. It’s not a matter of driving skills—the roads just aren’t wide enough in many areas and the turns are too sharp, even driving at 2 mph. It’s almost certain that a big-rig would either get stuck or would fall off one of the many cliffs on these highways. Expecting residents to repeatedly deal with blocked roads because of stuck big-rigs doesn’t make sense. Expecting residents to cover the costs of repeated search and rescues isn’t realistic. And expecting residents to cover the costs of dynamiting this extremely rugged terrain to make smooth roads in these areas is also not ever going to happen. It would probably take small nuclear weapons in some of these places to build a straight road with gentle curves. Like I said, it’s just not going to happen.
The issue isn’t crazy California politics. It’s the geology of the state.