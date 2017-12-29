How To Level Your Trailer Without Unhitching Your Tow Vehicle

1 SHARES 28 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

A few entries ago I shared a tip for leveling your RV side to side when camping in the boondocks. Given the amount of interest in that entry I will share another leveling tip for fifth wheel and travel trailer owners that involves front to rear leveling.

When you’re logging long miles and pull off the road just to catch a few Z’s for the night, the last thing you want to do is take the time to unhitch, just to hitch back up to leave the next morning.

If you have a level campsite you can just stay hooked up, but what do you do when the campsite slopes to the front or rear so much that you are unable to level your towable RV without unhitching? (Keep in mind, if your choice of overnight accommodations is a Walmart or other box store, many consider it poor etiquette to unhitch the RV during your stay.)

One option is to raise the back end of the tow vehicle, which in turn may raise the front of your towable RV enough to obtain level. As a frugal RVer I encounter this scenario quite often, as you take what you can get at free or low cost campsites, like the boondocks, primitive campgrounds, or Walmart.

Since you can orient your RV however you want in most instances, if faced with no level options, I will choose a campsite that leaves the nose of the RV low.

I then take the leveling blocks I would normally use to level my trailer side to side, and place them under the rear tires of my tow vehicle. Typically this raises the front of the trailer high enough that I can gain the additional lift I need to level the RV with the trailer’s tongue jack, and front stabilizing jacks foregoing the need to unhitch.

Make sure to use blocks under your tongue jack and stabilizing jacks to avoid damaging the asphalt when camping at Walmart or other establishments that allow free overnight parking.

Another advantage of staying hooked up is that the trailer has little front to rear rocking motion while hitched to the tow vehicle, eliminating the need to chock the wheels or install wheel locks, making your morning departure that much easier.

Creative leveling, just another adventure in RVing!