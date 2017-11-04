The Sights Of Beautiful Central Washington

0 SHARES 23 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

Billed as the Apple Capital of the World, the picturesque town of Wenatchee in central Washington overlooks the mighty Columbia River. The natural beauty of the area is only the beginning of its appeal.

Highlander Golf Course is one of the beneficiaries of that spectacular view, perched on a hillside some 800 feet above the river. The Scottish style links course opened in 2002, and features lots of character, especially after two modifications.

In 2011, Highlander added 500 trees, white sand bunkers, two lakes, and a waterfall to the front nine. In 2013, the back nine was completely transformed, showcasing a new canyon-carry hole, ingeniously carved into the sheer cliff side above the Columbia River.

The par-70 course measures 5,899 yards from the longest tees and is a favorite of locals and visitors alike. Some of the reasons for its popularity are the 300 days of sunshine the area receives annually.

About 10 miles away on the other side of the Columbia is Wenatchee Confluence State Park. Featuring 59 sites, Wenatchee Confluence State Park is a 197-acre year-round campground at the confluence of the Wenatchee and Columbia rivers. The pet-friendly park offers 30/50 amp electrical, water, sewer, showers, pull through sites, big rig access, and walking trails.

The mixed-use Apple Capital Loop Trail runs through Wenatchee Confluence and several riverfront parks, spanning two bridges to form a 10-mile loop along the Columbia River.

A few other attractions worth checking out include the Pybus Public Market and Ohme Gardens. Pybus Public Market, an indoor market built in a rehabbed steel fabrication plant, is a fun, year-round collection of shops and restaurants a short walk from historic downtown Wenatchee. Numerous community events also take place here throughout the year, including live music, classes, fundraisers, and other activities.

Ohme Gardens is a refreshing respite set in an amazing evergreen oasis in Wenatchee. Nearly a mile of natural stone pathways traverses the hillside gardens, featuring breathtaking panoramic views, towering cedars and firs, lush foliage, mesmerizing waterfalls, and tranquil pools.

Stone benches located throughout the grounds provide ample opportunities to savor the beauty of Ohme Gardens. This special garden has been a favorite of visitors for several decades.

For more information on visiting Wenatchee, see their Chamber of Commerce website at VisitWenatchee.org. You can also read more about camping at Wenatchee Confluence State Park on RV Park Reviews.